Left Menu

UK's Next joins list of clothing retailers pausing Myanmar orders

Britain's Next on Thursday joined a growing list of European clothing retailers suspending new production orders with factories in Myanmar in the wake of February's military coup.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:01 IST
UK's Next joins list of clothing retailers pausing Myanmar orders

Britain's Next on Thursday joined a growing list of European clothing retailers suspending new production orders with factories in Myanmar in the wake of February's military coup. Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election.

At least 536 civilians have been killed in protests, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). Myanmar is known globally for its yarn, fabric and textile products, and its garment industry is a key source of jobs.

"We're not placing any more orders at the moment, that is a big step," CEO Simon Wolfson told Reuters after Next reported annual results. "We don't source a lot of our product from Myanmar but most of the stock that we were sourcing from Myanmar...we have alternatives in place already for that stock in other countries."

Next's orders previously going to Myanmar have now been split between Bangladesh, Cambodia and China. Wolfson said Myanmar provided less than 5% of Next's total stock.

On Wednesday, Associated British Foods said its Primark fashion business had paused orders in Myanmar, following similar moves from Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, and Italy's Benetton Group. On Monday Italian clothing retailer OVS said it would keep its "limited presence" in Myanmar but would stop its business with suppliers acting in a discriminatory way towards workers involved in rallies against the country's junta.

Britain's Marks & Spencer said it is continuing with its booked orders but keeping future orders under review. Separately on Thursday, Britain sanctioned a Myanmar conglomerate for its close links to the military leadership which Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said was wantonly killing innocent people including children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind Ra gives stable outlook for print media, broadcasters, MSOs for FY22

India Ratings and Research on Thursday gave a stable outlook to print media, broadcasters and multi-system operators for FY22, driven largely by expectations of demand recovery as the economic conditions improve.The agency, a division of Fi...

Bill penalising `unlawful' religious conversion through marriage passed by Gujarat Assembly.

Bill penalising unlawful religious conversion through marriage passed by Gujarat Assembly....

'Sex CD case': Woman's father approaches Karnataka HC

The father of the woman, said to be featured in the sex video allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has approached the Karnataka High Court questioning the police recording his daughters statement.The father said in his peti...

Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines in Yemen a 'game changer': UN official

The shipment of 360,000 Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in Yemen, as part of the first batch of 1.9 million doses it will receive throughout the year, is a game changer and a milestone in the fight against the pandemic in the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021