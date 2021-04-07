Left Menu

Hisense collaborates with Croma for enhancing consumers delight with 'Touch-Feel-Try' of their line-up of LED Televisions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 13:41 IST
- Hisense range of QLED, UHD and Smart TVs will now be available at 185+ Croma stores across India with 3 Year Warranty across entire 4K Range - Already available on Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ and Reliance Digital, Hisense Brand strengthens its presence in e-commerce with availability on croma.com as well - Hisense Next Generation Side by Side and Intelligent ACs to be made available later this year NEW DELHI, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer, announced that Hisense range of TVs will now be available in Croma retail stores across India and on croma.com. In a bid to expand their offline footprint in the Indian market and to make their products more easily accessible to their consumers, Hisense has associated with Croma - India's first omni-channel electronics retailer with a presence in over 60 cities with a footprint of more than 185 stores.

Known as the ultimate destination for electronics, Hisense will now be a part of Croma's extensive collection of over 300 brands. The association is a collaborative effort to bring Croma's premium shopping experience and Hisense's technologically advanced products under one roof. Customers can also visit croma.com, choose the product, enter their pin code, and retrieve a list of nearby stores where the product is available.

Following a great response for their most recent launch, the Hisense Tornado 4K Series television in December 2020 and increased consumer demand, this is Hisense's preliminary step in their sales diversification initiative. Hisense is also offering a 3 year warranty on the purchase of its 4K Series, only across all Croma retail stores and on croma.com.

Talking about the association with Croma, Mr. Rishi Tandon, COO Hisense India, said, ''Hisense has been working towards really understanding the needs of the Indian customers and delivering on them. We are extremely happy to announce this association with Croma, which has become synonymous with a one-stop shop for consumers, catering to all electronic needs. With our commitment towards providing top-quality products and Croma's massive reach across India, we hope to make the purchase process for each consumer easy, accessible and delightful. This is just the beginning of expanding our reach beyond the online market, and soon we will also be bringing our refrigerators and ACs to the offline space'' Hisense already has 450 service centers across India, and this is another step in the brand's mission to elevate the holistic customer experience and provide customer delight by easing accessibility and inspiring trust. Hisense and Croma's partnership is aimed towards ensuring that customers always get 'more for their money' with reliable product quality and assured lifetime services.

Rajeev Singh, Group Business Manager- Home Appliances & Entertainment, said, ''Croma has always believed in giving its customers access to the latest & the widest range of electronics. Hisense LEDs are going to be another exciting new addition to the 150+ LEDs that customers can choose from at Croma. When it comes to buying electronics, we know the importance of touch-feel-try - it is only then that our customers can make an informed choice.'' Working towards an omni-channel strategy in both online and offline markets, Hisense's next step is to make their lineup of Next Generation Side by Side Refrigerator and intelligent ACs available in the offline market, within this year. Hisense range of QLED, UHD and Smart televisions in a myriad of screen sizes are already available through multiple online e-commerce channels including Amazon, Flipkart and TataCliq at various price points.

About Hisense Hisense is a global technology leader in manufacturing premium televisions with an impeccable track record of providing top quality products. It is known for its glorious 51 years of Global Trust and Innovation worldwide. Striving to push the boundaries of innovation and working tirelessly on research and development, it is one of the world's leading television manufacturers and is also the leading TV brand in countries like Australia, USA, Japan, Mexico and South Africa. Hisense has its footprints globally with a presence in over 160+ countries, along with 14 manufacturing facilities located in countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech etc. The group is committed to continuous innovation with 18 R&D hubs across the globe and invests 5% of its revenue back into R&D every year.

