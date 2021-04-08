IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Clowning is serious business for doctor to homeless in Brazil's 'crackland' SAO PAULO - In his white doctor's jacket, psychiatrist Flavio Falcone could not get homeless drug addicts to talk. But costumed as a jester with a bright red nose, he has become an icon in Brazil's "cracolandia," or crackland: a dangerous wasteland of about eight blocks in the historic center of Sao Paulo where addicts twitch and pushers roam. Falcone's patients know him as The Clown, not as a doctor. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-CLOWN (WIDER IMAGE, PIX, TV), 714 words)

Sun, sea and cybernauts: the long road for Greece's digital nomads AEGINA, Greece - From her garden on a sunny Greek island, Rowena Harding works with governments and charities across the globe. "The great thing is I can do my job from anywhere," the Australian-British communications consultant says. "I'm able to talk to clients in Myanmar, clients in Rwanda. This morning I've been working on northeast Nigeria, all from here, a Greek island." (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GREECE-DIGITALNOMADS (PIX, TV), 816 words)

Punching out of poverty: Despite risks, 9-year-old Thai fighter eager to return to ring BANGKOK - Nine-year-old Thai kickboxer Pornpattara "Tata" Peachaurai is eager to get back in the ring after coronavirus curbs brought his fight season to a halt more than five months ago. The money he earns is vital income for his family. (THAILAND-MUAYTHAI/ (WIDER IMAGE, PIX, TV), 513 words)

Model train rings out the tunes in record-setting pandemic project BERLIN - At Hamburg's Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germany's coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MODEL TRAIN RECORD (TV), 300 words)

Italy's 'Dying Town' seeks UNESCO heritage nod CIVITA DI BAGNOREGIO, Italy - Calling yourself "The Dying Town" may not sound like the best way of attracting visitors, but Civita has learned to make a living out of dying. (ENVIRONMENT-ITALY/CIVITA (PIX, TV), 500 words)

Samurai dance teacher moves online as Tokyo Olympics bans foreign spectators TOKYO - There was a time when Koshiro Minamoto had hoped to welcome foreign tourists during the Olympics by introducing them to the arts of the samurai from a classroom in central Tokyo. (OLYMPICS-2020/SPECTATORS-TOURISM (PIX, TV), 300 words)

California's Carlsbad Flower Fields welcome visitors with full blooms CARLSBAD, Calif. - People took pictures amid waist-high blossoms in every imaginable hue of orange, pink, yellow and purple at California's famous Flower Fields in Carlsbad as it opened to the public. (USA-CALIFORNIA/FLOWERS (PIX, TV), 257 words)

Pandemic lends modern twist to French vintage fashion sales PARIS - In Artcurial's auction house overlooking the shuttered boutiques of the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, vintage fashion expert Clara Vivien is overseeing the sale of hundreds of Chanel jackets, shoes and jewelled accessories - all online. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-FASHION-AUCTIONS (TV, PIX), by Elizabeth Pineau, 367 words)

Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status ARADIPPOU, Cyprus - Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. (CYPRUS-HALLOUMI/ (PIX, TV), moved, 446 words)

Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests. Scientists are racing to track what's left SAYA DE MALHA BANK - Hundreds of miles from the nearest shore, ribbon-like fronds flutter in the ocean currents sweeping across an underwater mountain plateau the size of Switzerland. (CLIMATE-CHANGE/SEAGRASS (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Alessandra Prentice and Christophe Van Der Perre, 840 words) (https://tmsnrt.rs/2Ot2lH0)

