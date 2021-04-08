Miners, banks boost FTSE 100 ahead of construction activity data

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:56 IST
London's FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday supported by gains in heavyweight mining and banking stocks, while investors awaited March construction industry activity data later in the day. The blue-chip index rose 0.4% to its highest since February last year, with Johnson Matthey jumping 3.4% after the chemicals maker said it had started a strategic review of its health business.

Mining stocks rose with Anglo American gaining 2.5%, as the company said it would spin off its thermal coal assets in South Africa. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index edged 0.04% lower after scaling a record high in the previous session.

Globally, investor sentiment was upbeat after the Federal Reserve underlined its commitment to keeping policy super loose even as the U.S. economy enjoys a rapid recovery. Among other stocks, Lookers jumped 15% after the auto retailer forecast 2021 underlying profit before tax to be materially ahead of analysts' estimates.

