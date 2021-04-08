Miners, banks boost FTSE 100 ahead of construction activity data
The blue-chip index rose 0.4% to its highest since February last year, with Johnson Matthey jumping 3.4% after the chemicals maker said it had started a strategic review of its health business. Mining stocks rose with Anglo American gaining 2.5%, as the company said it would spin off its thermal coal assets in South Africa. Among other stocks, Lookers jumped 15% after the auto retailer forecast 2021 underlying profit before tax to be materially ahead of analysts' estimates.Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:56 IST
London's FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday supported by gains in heavyweight mining and banking stocks, while investors awaited March construction industry activity data later in the day. The blue-chip index rose 0.4% to its highest since February last year, with Johnson Matthey jumping 3.4% after the chemicals maker said it had started a strategic review of its health business.
Mining stocks rose with Anglo American gaining 2.5%, as the company said it would spin off its thermal coal assets in South Africa. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index edged 0.04% lower after scaling a record high in the previous session.
Globally, investor sentiment was upbeat after the Federal Reserve underlined its commitment to keeping policy super loose even as the U.S. economy enjoys a rapid recovery. Among other stocks, Lookers jumped 15% after the auto retailer forecast 2021 underlying profit before tax to be materially ahead of analysts' estimates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Anglo American
- Federal Reserve
- South Africa
- London
- FTSE
ALSO READ
Mexico, U.S. discuss migrant protections amid new deterrence push
North Korea fires two short-range missiles, U.S. still open to dialogue
FACTBOX-Decades of calls for gun control in U.S., but little action
North Korea fires two short-range missiles, U.S. still open to dialogue
Health News Roundup: Big boost in U.S. COVID-19 shots; AstraZeneca to publish full trial results and more