Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver prices rose by Rs 272 to Rs 66,906 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 272, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 66,906 per kg in 9.884 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Similarly, globally silver was trading 0.45 per cent higher at USD 25.36 per ounce in New York.

