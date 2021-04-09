Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinsbit Launches in India as Coinsbit India

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:19 IST
Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinsbit Launches in India as Coinsbit India

Europe's largest and award winning cryptocurrency trading platform, now in India Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire IndiaCoinsbit India launches in India on 9th April 2021 • The exchange adheres to all guidelines set by the government ensuring credibility, convenience and transparency • To mark the day, Coinsbit India is organizing India’s Biggest Airdrop Ever where every user will be rewarded with $200 worth of CIN Tokens for signing up and completing their KYC along with referral bonus On 9th April 2021, Europe's largest and award winning cryptocurrency trading platform, Coinsbit, will be launching their brand new exchange - Coinsbit India. To mark the day, Coinsbit India is organizing India’s Biggest Airdrop Ever where every user will be rewarded with $200 worth of CIN Tokens for signing up and completing their KYC. Along with referral bonus they have planned other incentive programs as well. The new platform has been created to position itself as a leading player in India's cryptocurrency market, which is just beginning to take shape at a serious level. The exchange adheres to all guidelines set by the government. It's goal? Provide quality services at a high level, ensuring credibility, convenience and transparency.

Tokenomics: Coinsbit India Token (CIN): $0.10 Total Supply: 100 Billion CIN Token Website: www.coinsbit.in While announcing the CIN token release, the CEO of Coinsbit India, Ravneet Kaur, talked about the potential of the platform. She said, ''Coinsbit India looks to become the foremost trading ground for a market that's just beginning to see cryptocurrency's potential. Together with Coinsbit, we strive to revolutionize Indian cryptocurrency and blockchain space. We operate in compliance with the guidelines set out by the government of India at all times. We want to bring a revolution in blockchain and cryptocurrency in India through our innovative financial platforms and products and India is at the forefront of the biggest changes the world has ever seen. Coinsbit India looks to bring service, reliability, and convenience that any other platform cannot match, and we're proud to be partnering with one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges'.

Benefits of CIN - Coinsbit India Token (CIN) is the native token of Coinsbit India and has been developed not only to provide many exchange benefits but also for a world of amazing use cases of blockchain technology.

Major crypto experts and analysts believe that they are going to bring in major disruptions in Indian Crypto Space and are suggesting everyone to not miss on this airdrop.

This asset will give users access to unique features on the exchange, as well as additional bonuses and privileges which include a discount in trading fee, staking, interest incentive, access to Coinsbit vault and marketplace, Defi exchanges, NFTs and many more.

CIN Token will never have a Public Sale and will only be issued through Sign-ups, Referrals, Trading Competitions, Social Media Challenges and Staking.

Sharing the excitement with us, Ketan Surana, CFO Coinsbit India, says ''There is a massive crypto revolution going on at the moment and it is an exciting time for cryptocurrency in history. The market is seeing a surge like never before and there will never be a better time to learn and invest. Seeing record breaking numbers lately with huge hype about NFTs there is a great potential for digital artists and creators. CIN is definitely going to be a gamechanger!'' About Coinsbit Coinsbit India is a joint venture between Cryptic Coinsbit India and Prof-it Limited, intending to bring the best cryptocurrency exchange platform to India. With its headquarters in Estonia, the popular cryptocurrency exchange platform has a reported user base of 5 million users and a monthly transaction volume of 12 billion-plus USD. It was named the best 2018 crypto exchange at Asian Blockchain Life, 2019. They offer full support as your partner in cryptocurrency asset management. Their strengths include well-timed order execution, local market insight, and multi-tier crypto asset security management bringing a full suite of services that a blockchain and a global exchange provides to the users.

Telegram | Twitter | Instagram To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: After a very successful start in Europe, Coinsbit India goes live. Here is the Tokenomics of their highly anticipated service token! PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

IIMC Delhi agrees to conduct practical classes on Delhi campus after students protest

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication on Friday said it has decided to start practical classes for various post-graduate diploma courses from April 26 at its New Delhi campus.A number of IIMC students had staged a protest on Monday dem...

Norway wealth fund should invest in fewer companies, government says

Norways 1.3 trillion wealth fund, the worlds largest, should reduce the size of its global company reference index by between 25 and 30 to better follow up companies, primarily by removing small cap stocks, the finance ministry proposed on ...

Don't be stubborn,get back to work, CM Yediyurappa to striking RTC workers

Bus services were hit in Karnataka for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the stalemate continued with employees of the road transport corporations, who are on an indefinite strike on wage related issues, and the state government stick...

Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean's St. Vincent

An explosive eruption rocked La Soufriere volano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Friday following mandatory evacuation orders from the local government.Erouscilla Jospeh, director of the University of the West Indies Seism...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021