Construction activity will be allowed, where labourers have accommodation facility.App-based cab services have been allowed only for essential reasons.Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave urgedthe people not to venture out and remain indoors, and added that checkpoints have been set up in the city.The Maharashtra government had on Sunday announced a slew of restrictions, including a weekend lockdown, in the state.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:34 IST
Maha: Weekend lockdown begins in Pune

A weekend lockdown, aimed at curbing the coronavirus cases, started in Pune district of Maharashtra at 6 pm on Friday.

It will continue till 7 am on Monday.

The district administration issued an order to that effect on Friday.

Essential services have been exempted from the weekend lockdown. Barring medical shops and milk centres, all other shops and commercial establishments will remain shut.

Home delivery of food through online portals has been allowed. But people cannot go to hotels, restaurantsand eateries to collect food parcels, the order said.

Students are allowed to appear for examinations with a parent and they have to carry their admit card.

Domestic helps, drivers, cooks and nurses are allowed to travel between 7 am and 10 pm. Construction activity will be allowed, where labourers have accommodation facility.

App-based cab services have been allowed only for essential reasons.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave urgedthe people not to venture out and remain indoors, and added that checkpoints have been set up in the city.

The Maharashtra government had on Sunday announced a slew of restrictions, including a weekend lockdown, in the state. The statewide weekend lockdown began at 8 pm on Friday and will end at 7 am on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

