Left Menu

PE Investments Rocket 43 Percent in Q1, up by USD 2Bn. Broad Based Growth in Value and Volume of Deals

Exits tank by a quarter, whilst MA transactions shrink by 65 percent in value New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India As the effects of COVID-19 continue to unfold, the corporate world has witnessed unique trends in Private Equity, Mergers and Acquisitions and ECM space in Q1 of 2021.As per VCCEdge research, Q1 of 2021 recorded an incline with 376 deals worth 6.6 billion when compared with the 350 deals recorded in Q1 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 10:24 IST
PE Investments Rocket 43 Percent in Q1, up by USD 2Bn. Broad Based Growth in Value and Volume of Deals

Exits tank by a quarter, whilst M&A transactions shrink by 65 percent in value New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India As the effects of COVID-19 continue to unfold, the corporate world has witnessed unique trends in Private Equity, Mergers and Acquisitions and ECM space in Q1 of 2021.

As per VCCEdge research, Q1 of 2021 recorded an incline with 376 deals worth $6.6 billion when compared with the 350 deals recorded in Q1 2020. While the number saw an incline, the deals’ value also increased by 43% from $4.6 billion to $6.6 billion.

However, Q1 2021 also witnessed the lowest number of deals and deal value in the mergers and acquisitions’ space in the last five years on a Y-o-Y basis. The quarter recorded 184 deals worth $5.20 billion, a decline of 10% and 65% respectively as compared to Q1 2020. Domestic M&A dominated the show by garnering 118 deals worth $3.09 billion.

ECM deal activities saw an upward trend in the first quarter of 2021 as the quarter witnessed 26 deals for $4.61 billion, as against 18 deals worth $4.85 billion in Q1 2020. The major contributor for ECM deal activities were Initial public offering at 15 deals ($2.34 billion), followed by qualified institutional placement at 10 deals ($1.86 billion).

On the other hand, exits experienced a slowdown both in terms of deal activity and deal value for the fifth year in a row on a Y-o-Y basis. This quarter witnessed a decline of 30% and 28% in deal activity and deal value respectively, when compared to same period last year. There were 39 exits worth $1.51 billion in Q1 2021 as against 56 deals worth $2.08 billion. Open Market and Mergers and Acquisition is the major route adopted by investors for unlocking their investments.

The quantum of funds launched in Q1 2021 also came down by 9.5%, when compared to Q1 2020, while the targeted capital witnessed a sharp increase of 4.6x (from $0.53 billion to $2.48 billion). The amount raised of Q1 2021 was $1.30 billion as against the $270 million in Q1 2020.

“Despite the economy slowdown, volatile and uncertain market, PE investors reiterated their confidence in Indian companies. This is evident from the fact that the first quarter of 2021 has received 43% higher funding as compared to the same period last year. Investors are now looking for companies which are agile, adaptable and at the same time focussing on bringing solutions to the real problems. In 2021, investors will remain bullish in tech enabled companies and more and more deals can be seen in this space.” – Shalil Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Mosaic Digital – An HT Media Group Company.

The EdTech space also witnessed an inflow of funding for Byju’s. Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. (Byju’s) raised $460 million funding from MC Global Edtech Investment Holdings LP, B Capital, Baron Emerging Market Fund, Baron Global Advantage Fund, XN Exponent Holding, Arison Holdings, TCDS (India), and TIGA (India). This round takes byju’s post-money valuation to a little over $13 billion.

Another interesting deal which put Sporta Technologies (Dream11) at centre stage was the funding raised by them. Sporta Technologies (Dream 11) raised $400 million from Steadview Capital Master Fund Ltd., Tiger Global Management LLC, TPG Tech Adjacencies, L.P., ChrysCapital Investment Advisors India Pvt. Ltd., Footpath Ventures SPV I LP, TCMI, Inc., D1 Capital Partners L.P. and Falcon Edge Capital LP.

With the highest number of deals recorded and dramatic changes in workplace requirements, Information Technology sector is the one to watch. The sector witnessed 214 deals worth $3.32 billion.

Much activity is expected on all fronts ranging from IT to EdTech and to even gaming, making 2021 a year to watch! PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Psychosocial stress put women at higher risk of coronary heart disease: Study

Psychosocial stress, typically resulting from difficulty coping with challenging environments, may work synergistically to put women at significantly higher risk of developing coronary heart disease, a new study suggested. The study led by ...

Shriram Properties files draft papers with Sebi to launch Rs 800 cr IPO

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties has filed a draft document with market regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 800 crore through an initial public offer IPO. According to sources, Shriram Properties filed the draft red herring prospectus DRHP o...

Prashant Kishor finished TMC, put the last nail in coffin: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders on Saturday said that Trinamool Congress TMC election strategist Prashant Kishors leaked audio tape stating Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very popular in West Bengal has put the final nail in TMCs coffin...

West Bengal elections: 33.98 percent voter turnout recorded till 11 am in 44 seats where polling is underway for fourth phase.

West Bengal elections 33.98 percent voter turnout recorded till 11 am in 44 seats where polling is underway for the fourth phase....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021