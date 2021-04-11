ESC hopes to proceed on plans for 'plug and play' infra in US, UK to aid smaller cos in 2021

Industry body ESC expects to move ahead this year on a blueprint for 'plug and play' shared infrastructure in the US and UK, that would enable its member companies, particularly smaller IT and IT-enabled services firms, to secure a foothold in these lucrative markets.

The pandemic and the travel curbs had held up the plans last year, but Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) said it is hopeful of making a headway this calendar year, once the restrictions lift and overall situation eases.

The initiative is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and IT under the 'market outreach' programme, and ESC will be responsible for executing the plans. ''Typically, MSMEs find it difficult to enter markets like North America, UK, and rest of Europe, given the costs involved in setting up office and hiring manpower. Under this initiative, we will set up plug and play infrastructure in these targeted markets,'' Sandeep Narula, Chairman, ESC, told PTI.

As per the blueprint, the 'plug and play' shared facilities will be set up in markets of US and UK, Narula said. ESC has already sounded out members companies on this.

''Selection process has also started, as there many companies that are interested, but not all can be accommodated at once. So that process is on,'' he said.

The details of the plan, including identifying location in the US and UK, determining modalities of infrastructure to be set up and exact costs are still being finalised. IT Ministry would be providing financial support for the initiative, and it is closely involved with the project at every stage.

''Although this was to be done last year, due to pandemic it could not be actioned. We are hopeful this year, we will be able to go ahead with it given that countries across the world are focusing on vaccination, and business sentiments are expected to return to near normalcy in these markets in coming months,'' Narula said.

ESC is confident that the set-up in the US will be ready in ''a short span of time'', and the UK one too would be completed in 2021.

The area of the facility would be sufficient to support five companies, in each of the locations. The US is likely to see second shared facility subsequently, based on the success of this scheme.

''We are talking infrastructure, which is office space, sales consultant...if companies want to do some local development they can hire people there, they will have some exclusive space available with them which will be on plug and play basis. To handhold them in that market, we will also have a sales consultant who will support each of the companies going there,'' Narula said.

An apex trade promotion organisation, ESC is focused on promoting India's exports of electronics, telecom, computer software and IT-enabled services.

It has a membership base of over 2,500 companies covering the entire gamut of electronics and software industry in the areas like consumer electronics, electronic components, instrumentation, telecommunication, computer hardware and peripherals, computer software and IT-enabled services. ESC aims to act as a link between the government and its members to provide a platform for interaction on policy issues. It also offers a bridge between member companies and foreign entities in the business development process. ESC identifies prospective markets and buyers for specific products and services offered by members, and also implements government-assisted programmes.

