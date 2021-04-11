Left Menu

ESC hopes to proceed on plans for 'plug and play' infra in US, UK to aid smaller cos in 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 14:14 IST
ESC hopes to proceed on plans for 'plug and play' infra in US, UK to aid smaller cos in 2021

Industry body ESC expects to move ahead this year on a blueprint for 'plug and play' shared infrastructure in the US and UK, that would enable its member companies, particularly smaller IT and IT-enabled services firms, to secure a foothold in these lucrative markets.

The pandemic and the travel curbs had held up the plans last year, but Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) said it is hopeful of making a headway this calendar year, once the restrictions lift and overall situation eases.

The initiative is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and IT under the 'market outreach' programme, and ESC will be responsible for executing the plans. ''Typically, MSMEs find it difficult to enter markets like North America, UK, and rest of Europe, given the costs involved in setting up office and hiring manpower. Under this initiative, we will set up plug and play infrastructure in these targeted markets,'' Sandeep Narula, Chairman, ESC, told PTI.

As per the blueprint, the 'plug and play' shared facilities will be set up in markets of US and UK, Narula said. ESC has already sounded out members companies on this.

''Selection process has also started, as there many companies that are interested, but not all can be accommodated at once. So that process is on,'' he said.

The details of the plan, including identifying location in the US and UK, determining modalities of infrastructure to be set up and exact costs are still being finalised. IT Ministry would be providing financial support for the initiative, and it is closely involved with the project at every stage.

''Although this was to be done last year, due to pandemic it could not be actioned. We are hopeful this year, we will be able to go ahead with it given that countries across the world are focusing on vaccination, and business sentiments are expected to return to near normalcy in these markets in coming months,'' Narula said.

ESC is confident that the set-up in the US will be ready in ''a short span of time'', and the UK one too would be completed in 2021.

The area of the facility would be sufficient to support five companies, in each of the locations. The US is likely to see second shared facility subsequently, based on the success of this scheme.

''We are talking infrastructure, which is office space, sales consultant...if companies want to do some local development they can hire people there, they will have some exclusive space available with them which will be on plug and play basis. To handhold them in that market, we will also have a sales consultant who will support each of the companies going there,'' Narula said.

An apex trade promotion organisation, ESC is focused on promoting India's exports of electronics, telecom, computer software and IT-enabled services.

It has a membership base of over 2,500 companies covering the entire gamut of electronics and software industry in the areas like consumer electronics, electronic components, instrumentation, telecommunication, computer hardware and peripherals, computer software and IT-enabled services. ESC aims to act as a link between the government and its members to provide a platform for interaction on policy issues. It also offers a bridge between member companies and foreign entities in the business development process. ESC identifies prospective markets and buyers for specific products and services offered by members, and also implements government-assisted programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at scrapyard in Visakhapatnam's Duvvada area

A massive fire broke out at a scrapyard in Visakhapatnams Duvvada area on Sunday.Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.More details are awaited. ANI...

2 arrested over contracting killing of transgender person in Delhi

A 33-year-old wanted criminal and his associate have been arrested over the alleged contract killing of a transgender person at the GTB Enclave area last September due to a rivalry between two groups of transgenders for collecting money fro...

Israel says it will work closely together with U.S. on Iran

Israel views the United States as a full partner and will work closely with its ally to ensure any new diplomatic accord with Iran does not compromise regional security, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told his U.S. counterpart on Sund...

Amazon India launches mentor programme for startups, emerging brands

Amazon India on Sunday announced the launch of its Mentor Connect programme, which is aimed at accelerating the growth of startups and emerging brand owners enrolled under its Amazon Launchpad initiative.Through the programme, startups and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021