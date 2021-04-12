Left Menu

The Boxed Art - Learn art from home with new subscription-based service

KOLHAPUR, India, April 11, 2021 PRNewswire -- While the world is struck hard by the pandemic, artist Dhanraj Shelke brings you the ultimate box of joy.The Boxed Art is a monthly subscription do-it-yourself workshop kit that helps you learn art within the comfort of your home.

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 12-04-2021 10:22 IST
KOLHAPUR, India, April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the world is struck hard by the pandemic, artist Dhanraj Shelke brings you the ultimate box of joy.

The Boxed Art is a monthly subscription do-it-yourself workshop kit that helps you learn art within the comfort of your home. The kits were designed by over 100 award-winning artists from across India. Each kit delivery includes free shipping and a friendly guide to the specific art form, as well as all professional materials sourced from industry-leading art supplies manufacturers with market-discounted prices.

The Boxed Art covers art forms like oil painting, acrylic painting, quilling, drip art, embroidery, sketching, and water colour, among others.

The kits include all the essential materials needed to learn the particular form of art and are available in three stages - beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

The box isn't designed for any particular age group, as Shelke believes that learning art should have no boundaries, including age.

''Art is like a stress buster,'' says Shelke. ''It boosts your creativity and keeps your mind calm and occupied. The pandemic has had many negative impacts, but it has also reminded us to spend quality time with our loved ones and reconnect with our lost passions. The Boxed Art is an opportunity to be creative and learn something new on your own time - or in the company of loved ones - all from the comfort of your own home.'' Learn more at www.theboxedart.com.

