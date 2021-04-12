Tata Communications, BIX to enable next-gen OTN network for Bahrain

Tata Communications and Bahrain Internet Exchange (BIX) have extend their partnership to offer high-speed internet connectivity experience for customers in Bahrain. "Keeping pace with Bahrain's growing bandwidth requirements, the country needs new cable systems that are of high speed, well-laid and help bring global content closer to the country," said BIX Executive Director Shaima Al Hamed.

The cable system is equipped with optical transport unit-4 (OTU) and TGN-Gulf that will enable customers with a consistent data transport infrastructure and the capability to scale up beyond 100 gbps. "BIX is excited to combine its regional expertise with Tata Communications global presence to offer end customers a technically superior submarine cable system that opens access to both East and West parts of the world," said Al Hamed.

Tata Communications is leveraging its partnership with leading carriers across the region like Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia to extend the TGN-Gulf cable system deep into business districts within the Middle East. The cable system integrates the Middle East countries and offers direct forward connectivity to Europe, India and onwards to the globe.

Specifically in India, it integrates into the deeply penetrated optical transport network that covers 2,000 plus towns and 25-plus business districts. (ANI)

