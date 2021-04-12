Left Menu

Surya Roshni bags Rs 299 cr order for supply of carbon steel line pipes to Numaligarh Refinery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:14 IST
Surya Roshni bags Rs 299 cr order for supply of carbon steel line pipes to Numaligarh Refinery

Lighting and steel pipe products maker Surya Roshni on Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 299 crore for supply of carbon steel line pipes to Numaligarh Refinery Ltd for Paradip Numaligarh Crude Oil Pipeline project in Odisha.

''The company has obtained an order amount of Rs 299.07 crore (excluding GST) for supply of... external coated carbon steel line pipes to Numaligarh Refinery for Paradip Numaligarh Crude Oil Pipeline project,'' Surya Roshni said in a regulatory filing.

The order is to be executed within 15 months, it added.

Shares of Surya Roshni were trading 6.87 per cent lower at Rs 359.15 apiece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site

Iran on Monday blamed Israel for a sabotage attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility that damaged the centrifuges it uses to enrich uranium there, warning that it would take revenge for the assault.The comments by Foreign Ministry ...

Pavail Gulati to play Amitabh Bachchan's son in movie 'Goodbye'

Thappad actor Pavail Gulati has come on board to star in the upcoming film Goodbye, featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actor Rashmika Mandanna.Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, Goodbye will feature Gulati pla...

Thailand reports record COVID-19 cases ahead of national holiday

Thailand on Monday reported 985 new COVID-19 cases, a record daily jump for a second day in a row, as the country deals with a third wave of infections and a highly contagious variant.Since the latest outbreak began at the start of April, 4...

Water Challenge 2021, Four Finalists Shortlisted

Water challenge was launched by Smart City Living Lab, IIITH in association with the Government of Telangana NIUM together in Feb-March 21 timeframe to find viable solutions to the problems faced regarding water quality, supply, and non-re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021