Nanda & Nanda Advocates opens office in Cuttack, Odisha to aid the corporates in handling legal issues

Nanda & Nanda Advocates, a full-service and research-based law firm have embarked on establishing its footprints across the country. To begin with, the firm which has emerged as the best legal firm in India, is all set to open its office in Cuttack in Odisha with the aim to serve corporates in litigation and non-litigation matters, including those who are facing trouble in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:18 IST
Nanda & Nanda Advocates opens office in Cuttack, Odisha to aid the corporates in handling legal issues
Nanda & Nanda Advocates. Image Credit: ANI

Being the top legal firm in India their services will also include handling the HR issues of the corporates including the matters concerning hiring as well as exiting the staff. The best legal firm in India promoted by professionals having extensive professional and industrial expertise, committed to providing the best legal service in the business world, the law firm Nanda & Nanda Advocates is equipped to meet specialized corporate requirements right from incorporation/project conceptualization to its successful completion.

Advocate S. K Nanda of Nanda & Nanda Advocates said, "Odisha is a fast emerging corporate hub and we look forward to obtaining a considerable share of corporate legal matters in the state through our Cuttack office. Apart from handling NCLT and DRT issues, we shall be assisting the companies in obtaining various statuary permissions and sanctions from various regulatory and government bodies." Top legal firm in India, "Nanda & Nanda Advocates" provides a comprehensive range of services necessary for the establishment of business and operation in India by foreign investors, multinationals and Indian business houses. The law firm also assists the corporates in establishing a business in India, departments and agencies by helping in obtaining various statuary permissions from Foreign Investment Promotion Board, Reserve Bank Of India, Secretariat of Industrial assistance, Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Department of electricity, Ministry of Finance and Department of Telecommunication.

Established in the year 2008, Nanda and Nanda Advocates is a full-service and research-based counselling law firm promoted by professionals having extensive professional and industrial expertise, committed to providing the best legal service in the business world, and also professionally associated with reputed law firms. Its practice is built on a commitment to quality service and sound advice in the areas including Corporate and Commercial, Joint ventures, Mergers, Collaborations (including Banking and Property matters), Policy and Regulatory, Intellectual Property and Trade Laws and Litigation and Alternate Dispute Resolution mechanisms, Industrial Disputes, Writs (Civil and Criminal) and other criminal matters, among others. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

