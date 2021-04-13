Mobileye, Udelv plan to produce over 35,000 self-driving delivery vehicles by 2028

California-based Udelv has inked a large-scale deal with Intel's Mobileye to leverage the latter's most advanced autonomous driving technology to power its fleet of self-driving delivery vehicles.

Mobileye's self-driving system - Mobileye Drive - will drive the next-generation Udelv autonomous delivery vehicles (ADV) called Transporters. Mobileye Drive comprises EyeQ system-on-chip-based level 4 (L4) compute, sensors and software, the company's proprietary Road Experience Management AV mapping solution and Responsibility-Sensitive Safety-based autonomous driving policy.

Together, the companies plan to produce more than 35,000 Transporters between 2023 and 2028 with commercial operations beginning in 2023. Donlen, a leading commercial fleet leasing and management company in America, has announced the first pre-order of 1,000 Udelv Transporters - believed to be the largest to date for an autonomous delivery vehicle (ADV).

Commenting on the deal, Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye president and CEO, said, "Our deal with Udelv is significant for its size, scope and rapid deployment timeline, demonstrating our ability to deliver Mobileye Drive for commercial use now and in volume. COVID-19 has accelerated demand for autonomous goods delivery, and we are delighted to partner with Udelv to address this demand in the near term."

According to Intel, last-mile delivery accounts for 53% of the overall cost of a good. As e-commerce shopping is gaining momentum, it is expected to raise the urban last-mile delivery volume by 75 to 80% by 2030 and to keep pace, 36% more delivery vehicles are required.

Udelv Transporters are expected to dramatically improve the efficiency of last- and middle-mile delivery services for everything - from baked goods and auto parts to groceries and medical supplies.

"The readiness of Mobileye Drive, along with its vast map coverage of North America, Europe and Asia, will allow us to ramp up the production and deployment of Udelv Transporters and rapidly offer the service at scale to our expanding list of customers," said Daniel Laury, CEO and co-founder of Udelv.