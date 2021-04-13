Left Menu

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after retail sales at Jaguar Land Rover rise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:46 IST
Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after retail sales at Jaguar Land Rover rise
Representative Image

Shares of Tata Motors on Tuesday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a 12.4 per cent rise in retail sales to 1,23,483 units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

The stock gained 5.62 per cent to close at Rs 302.70 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.24 per cent to Rs 304.50.

At the NSE, it surged 5.68 per cent to close at Rs 302.85.

In traded volume terms, 78.13 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 11.68 crore shares on NSE during the day.

Stating that there is continuing recovery from the impact of COVID-19, JLR said its sales in China in Q4 were up 127 per cent compared to the year-ago period, when that market was heavily affected by the pandemic.

Sales in North America were also up year-on-year (10.4 per cent), while other regions remain lower than pre-COVID levels, including overseas markets (down 10 per cent), the UK (decline of 6.8 per cent) and Europe (4.9 per cent dip), JLR said in a statement.

For the full 2020-21 fiscal, JLR's global retail sales stood at 4,39,588 units, down 13.6 per cent on the previous year largely due to the adverse impact of the pandemic, it added.

Commenting on the company's sales performance, JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said, ''While the COVID-19 pandemic has an ongoing impact on the global auto industry, I am pleased to end the financial year with sales up year-on-year in the last quarter''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Target is to have 20,000 Indian students in France by 2025: French FM

By Sahil Pandey In order to boost the student exchange program, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, on Tuesday said his country targets to enroll 20,000 Indian students in higher institutions by 2025.We se...

UP guv appeals to religious leaders to encourage people to take vaccine against COVID-19

Lucknow, Apr 13 UP Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Tuesday appealed to religious leaders to motivate the eligible people to take the vaccine against coronavirus in view of the more dangerous second wave of Covid-19.Addressing a virtu...

COVID-19: Chorus grows louder for cancellation of class 10, 12 board exams; no decision by CBSE yet

The chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams for class 10 and 12 grew louder on Tuesday in wake of the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases even as the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE said it has not taken any decision yet in...

Israeli TV cites officials blaming Iran for attack on ship off UAE

Israels top-rated television news quoted unnamed Israeli officials as blaming Iran for an attack on an Israeli-owned ship off the United Arab Emirates coast on Tuesday.There were no casualties in the attack, Channel 12 TV added.Writing by D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021