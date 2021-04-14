Simplilearn partners with KPMG in India to offer PG programmes

Online digital skill provider Simplilearn on Wednesday said it has tied up with KPMG in India to offer postgraduate programmes in digital business transformation and process excellence.

The KPMG in India and Simplilearn partnership will provide a high-touch learning experience to the professionals enrolling in the post graduate programmes, who will gain a real-world perspective of digital lean and business transformation through business case studies and masterclasses, according to a statement.

The learners will also be mentored by experts from KPMG in India in-person to help them apply the theoretical frameworks to solve real-world business challenges.

''The exponential rate at which technology is advancing is disrupting organisations and jobs globally. Businesses, across all sectors, are facing challenges in adopting these new changes due to skills gaps. In light of this, we are delighted to partner with KPMG in India to bring our students the most comprehensive training programs available and make them job-ready,'' Simplilearn Chief Product Officer Anand Narayanan added.

