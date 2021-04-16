Left Menu

China's Q1 GDP grows at record pace as recovery speeds up

On a quarterly basis, growth slowed to 0.6% in January-March from a revised 3.2% in the previous quarter, the data showed. March industrial output grew 14.1% year-on-year, slowing from a 35.1% surge in the January-February period and lagging a 17.2% on-year rise forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 07:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 07:56 IST
China's Q1 GDP grows at record pace as recovery speeds up

China's economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter from a coronavirus-induced slump earlier last year, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms. Gross domestic product (GDP) jumped a record 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, slower than the 19% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and following 6.5% growth in the fourth quarter last year.

While the reading is heavily skewed by the plunge in activity a year earlier, the increase is the strongest since at least 1992, when official quarterly records started. Aided by strict virus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the economy has recovered steadily from a steep 6.8% slump in the first three months of 2020, when an outbreak of COVID-19 in the central city of Wuhan turned into a full blown epidemic.

The recovery has been led by export strength as factories raced to fill overseas orders and a steady pickup in consumption that comes despite sporadic COVID-19 cases in some cities. On a quarterly basis, growth slowed to 0.6% in January-March from a revised 3.2% in the previous quarter, the data showed.

March industrial output grew 14.1% year-on-year, slowing from a 35.1% surge in the January-February period and lagging a 17.2% on-year rise forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. Retail sales increased 34.2% year-on-year in March, beating a 28.0% gain expected by analysts and stronger than the 33.8% jump seen in the first two months of the year.

Fixed asset investment surged 25.6% in the first three months from the same period a year earlier, versus a forecast 25.0% increase, and slowing from January-February's 35% rise. The world's second-largest economy is expected to grow 8.6%, according to a Reuters poll, following a 2.3% rise last year, which was its weakest in 44 years but still made China the only major economy to avoid contraction.

That would easily beat the government's 2021 annual growth target of above 6%. With the economy back on a more solid footing, China's central bank is turning its focus to cooling credit growth to help contain debt and financial risks, but it is treading cautiously to avoid derailing the recovery, analysts said.

Policymakers, meanwhile, have vowed not to make any sudden policy shifts. Authorities are especially concerned about financial risks involving the country's overheated property market and have asked banks to trim their loan books this year to guard against asset bubbles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics must be 'reconsidered' due to Japan's failure to contain pandemic - report

Japans inability to contain the COVID-19 pandemic means that plans to hold the Olympics in Tokyo should be reconsidered, health experts wrote in a commentary.The 2020 Games, already delayed by one year, are due to begin in fewer than 100 da...

US Senator greets Sikhs on 'Baisakhi', Guru Tegh Bahadur 400th birth anniversary

Noting that Sikhs share a strong sense of community, family, and selfless service, a senior US Senator has greeted members of the community from across the world as two important celebrations are taking place this week Baisakhi and the 400t...

Australia finds Google misled customers over data collection - regulator

Australias federal court found Alphabet Incs Google misled consumers about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices, the countrys competition regulator said on Friday.The tech giant has been embroiled in legal action ...

Olympics-Australia weighing whether to let athletes jump vaccine queue

Australia is considering whether to prioritise athletes and support staff in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout with the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching. The Australian Olympic Committee AOC has asked the government to allow athletes to jump the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021