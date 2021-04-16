Left Menu

Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali undergoes spinal surgery in Abu Dhabi

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:32 IST
Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali undergoes spinal surgery in Abu Dhabi

NRI businessman and Lulu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali, who had a miraculous escape on April 11 after his helicopter crash-landed on marshy land here, has undergone a spinal surgery at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, the company said.

It said Yusuff Ali underwent the surgery at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

''An expert team of 25 doctors led by renowned German neurosurgeon Prof Dr Shawarbi performed the surgery and Yusuff Ali is recovering well in the hospital,'' the Lulu Group said in the statement issued last night.

The Gulf-based Indian businessman, who suffered injuries in the crash-landing, had returned to Abu Dhabi on Monday by a special aircraft sent by the Royal Family there.

Yusuff Ali, his wife, two other passengers and two pilots were shifted to a hospital here immediately after their helicopter crash-landed on marshy land amid heavy rain on April 11.

The incident occurred at Panangad at around 9 AM while Yusuff Ali was on a short trip from his home in Kochi to visit a relative at a nearby hospital.

Ali's Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group that owns Lulu Hypermarkets and shopping malls, is one of the top retailers in the Middle East and North African region (MENA).

It has more than 200 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets in Gulf countries, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, India and employs over 58,000 people from various countries and has logistics centres in the US, the UK, Spain, South Africa, the Philippines and Thailand.

Yusuff Ali, billed as the most influential Indian in the Middle East, was recently ranked in the Forbes Billionaires list 2021 as the richest Indian in the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two people arrested with narcotics in J-K

Two men were arrested with narcotics in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.A police team on routine patrolling at Thanamandi Shahdra road stopped a car for checking. Upon searching the vehicle, around 10 grams of ...

Plea in SC to give COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18 years

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years beacuse of a sudden upsurge in coronavirus cases across the country. The plea filed by advocate Ra...

Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report

Taiwan and Thailand risk joining Vietnam and Switzerland in running afoul of U.S. currency manipulation triggers in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens first foreign exchange report, expected this week, but whether she applies that label is un...

S.Korea's Moon replaces PM, cabinet ministers after election defeat

In a sweeping reshuffle, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced the prime minister and six other cabinet members in a bid to revive his party, after devastating local election defeats, and his policy agenda.Moon named Kim Boo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021