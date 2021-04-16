Hong Kong democracy leaders given jail terms amid crackdown

Left Menu

Nine of Hong Kong's leading pro-democracy advocates were sentenced to jail terms Friday for organizing a march during the 2019 anti-government protests that triggered an overwhelming crackdown from Beijing. They were found guilty earlier this month of organizing and participating in a massive protest in August 2019, where an estimated 1.7 million people marched in opposition to a bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

Their convictions and sentencing were the latest blow to the city's flagging democracy movement, amid an ongoing crackdown by Beijing and Hong Kong authorities on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Some of the defendants had their jail terms suspended after their age was taken into consideration.

