On April 15, FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) Ahmedabad chapter appointed Nandita Munshaw as the chairperson for the year 2021-22 at the 'Change of Guard' ceremony organized for 17 chapters PAN India.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:55 IST
Nandita Munshaw appointed as new chairperson of FICCI FLO Ahmedabad Chapter
Nandita Munshaw. Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) April 16 (ANI/ThePRTree): On April 15, FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) Ahmedabad chapter appointed Nandita Munshaw as the chairperson for the year 2021-22 at the 'Change of Guard' ceremony organized for 17 chapters PAN India. The webinar hosted by FICCI FLO outgoing President Jahnabi Phookan and incoming President Ujawala Singhania across digital platforms.

Nandita Munshaw is the Founder of Sadaiv Rishtey, a Boutique Matrimonial and have previous experience in working at forex. With a desire to seek an identity for herself and be financially stable she got herself involved in the retailing and marketing of FOREX Business and worked for a good number of 15 years. This business gave her an opportunity to liaise with some of the well-known Corporates for their Forex requirements. "Amongst 190 plus heads of states, only 26 are women and the number of women in top management roles was 29 percent in 2020. I take on the mantle of chairperson of Flo Ahmedabad chapter 2021-2022 with the tagline, "Create your Story" with your dreams, aspirations and ideas, as I dream of a world where half the countries and half of our companies are run by women," said Nandita Munshaw, on the occasion.

"Our mission for the year is to Create, Connect and Collaborate as we walk the twin agenda of providing a platform to the urban dweller through our skilling projects and knowledge series and handholding the marginalised women through the Textile Conclave and a Village Adoption as well as do our bit for the lungs of our city through Forest Plantation and 'Catch the Rain' drive. Our textile conclave will not only showcase the intricacies of Gujarat's warp and weaves but also set our footprints on a new trade route, perhaps the genesis of India's Textile Tourism Symposium, which would reap multiple benefits to our economy," she added. She announced her core committee members that constituted of Senior Vice Chair Rachana Gemawat, Vice Chair Aditi Parekh, Secretary Ratna Jani, Joint Secretary Madhu Banthia, Treasurer Bindu Thakkar and Joint Treasurer Anju Gattani as soon as she was inducted as the chairperson.

With the mission to promote economic empowerment and equal opportunity for women, FICCI Flo will create economic opportunities, making the women economically independent and grooming them for interviews. They will create awareness about the health and hygiene of sanitary products and teach the women about the manufacturing of sanitary napkins. Also, polishing their skills, providing them online training and creating awareness to explore job opportunities. Flo Ahmedabad chapter is planning to create a digital platform wherein women can sell their manufactured products online.

Furthermore, she said 'Our programs and events are a heady cocktail of brain and soul. With the humble realisation that we have to leave the world a better place for our children, I humbly call on my Flo family to extend a hand as we traverse the road less travelled'. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

