AWS launches Amazon Digital Suite to empower Indian SMBs

If you purchase the Amazon Digital Suite during Smbhav 2021 summit -from April 15-23- you will get up to a 30% discount in the Amazon Digital Suite store.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:04 IST
The suite, which runs on AWS, provides a broad selection of business software focused on SMBs from seven AWS Partner Network (APN) Technology Partners in areas such as accounting, customer support, and human resources. Image Credit: Flickr

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday launched the Amazon Digital Suite to help Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) easily digitize their operations, bring their businesses online and accelerate their growth.

According to IDC, SMB spend on public cloud services is expected to contribute more than 29% of the USD 7.9 billion public cloud services market in India in 2024. However, they face significant challenges like lack of skills, budget limitations and the inability to leverage data and insights, to name a few.

"The Amazon Digital Suite brings the best of what AWS and Amazon offer as an affordable, simple-to-use, and value-driven package. With the Amazon Digital Suite, SMBs can overcome the challenges of technology adoption, digitize their operations, innovate in their business, accelerate their growth, and help India prosper," said Puneet Chandok, President & Commercial Sales, AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.

The suite, which runs on AWS, provides a broad selection of business software focused on SMBs from seven AWS Partner Network (APN) Technology Partners. These include:

  • payment and credit solutions from Razorpay
  • customer support and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions from Freshworks
  • human resources and payroll management solutions from greytHR
  • tax compliance and invoicing solutions from ClearTax
  • accounting and productivity solutions from Zoho
  • e-commerce and retail order management solutions from Vinculum
  • digital ledger and online cataloging solutions from OkCredit.

The easy-to-use offering is available for purchase on Amazon.in and Amazon.in/business for both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) customers, respectively. If you purchase the Amazon Digital Suite during Smbhav 2021 summit -from April 15-23- you will get up to a 30% discount in the Amazon Digital Suite store.

"Today, we are excited to take this mission of serving the underserved SMBs further through this collaboration with AWS. The launch of the Amazon Digital Suite will be a game-changer; it will empower millions of SMBs of any size, and make it possible for them to reach new customers around the world," said Vedanarayanan Vedantham, Head, SME Business, Razorpay.

