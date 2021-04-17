Left Menu

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-04-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:53 IST
Maha: 177 spots in Palghar declared containment zones
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 177 locations in Palghar in Maharashtra were declared containment zones on Saturday due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the district, an official said.

These spots will witness several restrictions in terms of movement of people and traffic, though essential services will be exempt from curbs, he said Meanwhile, two shops were sealed in Dahanu for violation of COVID-19 norms, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

