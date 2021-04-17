Maha: 177 spots in Palghar declared containment zones

A total of 177 locations in Palghar in Maharashtra were declared containment zones on Saturday due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the district, an official said.

These spots will witness several restrictions in terms of movement of people and traffic, though essential services will be exempt from curbs, he said Meanwhile, two shops were sealed in Dahanu for violation of COVID-19 norms, he added.

