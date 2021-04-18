Left Menu

Nissan ramping up production at Chennai plant to meet robust demand for 'Magnite'

Japanese auto major Nissan is ramping up production at its Chennai plant to touch about 3,500 units a month by July to meet robust demand in India for its newly launched compact SUV Magnite that has crossed bookings of 50,000 units, according to a top company official.Nissan Motor India, which ended the 2020-21 with a total sales growth of growth of 6 per cent at 18,886 units from 17,831 units in 2019-20, is looking at three-digit growth this fiscal, although the second wave of the Covid and supply constraints, especially that of semi-conductors, remain a challenge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:30 IST
Nissan ramping up production at Chennai plant to meet robust demand for 'Magnite'
In December last year, the company had announced hiring 1,000 people to ramp up production with a third shift at the Chennai plant. Image Credit: Pexels

Japanese auto major Nissan is ramping up production at its Chennai plant to touch about 3,500 units a month by July to meet robust demand in India for its newly launched compact SUV Magnite that has crossed bookings of 50,000 units, according to a top company official.

Nissan Motor India, which ended 2020-21 with a total sales growth of 6 per cent at 18,886 units from 17,831 units in 2019-20, is looking at ''three-digit growth'' this fiscal, although the second wave of the Covid and supply constraints, especially that of semi-conductors, remain a challenge. In December last year, the company had announced hiring 1,000 people to ramp up production with a third shift at the Chennai plant.

''From February, the third shift has started. Now we are ramping up the production. We believe that going forward we should be able to take up this production, which is currently in the range of around 2,700 per month to close to around 3,500 per month in the next three months,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava told PTI.

He, however, added, ''This is the plan as of now, but this could be challenged by way of semiconductor shortage or shortages in terms of components or the Covid.'' Although the company is working with its channel partners to address supply chain issues, Srivastava said, ''The semiconductor situation has not improved and the challenge is only growing. The shortages are very very strong in the market. Normalisation will happen only after July. Currently, the challenge is still there and it is only increasing.'' On the demand side, he said preference for personal mobility driven by COVID-19, availability of liquidity in the market with lower interest rates and availability of credit has fuelled sales.

The shift towards petrol vehicles from diesel, which is priced higher, has also driven in more affordability. Manufacturers pushing more petrol vehicles have also helped customers in terms of their ownerships, he added.

''Going forward, I foresee that the auto industry could grow anywhere around 25 per cent (in the ongoing fiscal) largely because of a lower base...but we (Nissan) have the capability now to grow in three digits. We should be more than doubling our volume,'' Srivastava said.

As far as Nissan is concerned, he said till December the auto industry had actually declined by 16 per cent in the April-December period but the company had a decline of 55 per cent during that period. However, after the launch of Magnite, it ''caught up every negative'' to end the fiscal on a positive note. He said the Magnite has touched 50,000 bookings and ''we have already delivered 10,000 vehicles to our partners''.

Srivastava said the contribution of the digital medium has grown substantially during the pandemic and continues to grow.

''Earlier digital used to contribute almost 1-2 per cent of our business. With the Covid and in the Covid, when we launched the Magnite, we experienced above 10 per cent bookings. Now that has translated into more than 10 per cent of our retail sales today.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

COVID-19 Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Over 25,500 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 pc in 24 hrs: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Over 25,500 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 pc in 24 hrs CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Jhilli fetches gold at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Indias Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold medal in the 45kg category in a severely depleted two-lifter field at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Sunday.Jhilli, a junior world championship bronze medallist, lifted 69kg in the sn...

Czechs to discuss alleged Russian link to 2014 blast with EU

The Czech Republic is informing its NATO and European Union allies about suspected Russian involvement in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion and will discuss the matter at an EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday, acting Foreign Minister Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021