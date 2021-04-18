'Awaam Ki Awaaz' radio programme goes on air in J-K

'Awaam Ki Awaaz', a radio programme in Jammu and Kashmir aimed at seeking public feedback to make the process of governance interactive, participatory and people-centric, went on the air on Sunday, an official spokesperson said.

The 30-minute programme, to be aired every third Sunday of the month, is an initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

During the radio programme on Sunday, Sinha voiced valuable insights from the general public for crafting and formulating a strategy to draft development policies that are reflective of people's aspirations, and making the governance more inclusive and sensitive to the needs of the people.

''The roots of 'Janbhagidari' (people's participation) in the governance process have now further deepened with the launch of 'Awaam ki Awaaz' (voice of the people) programme, which went on the air on all channels of the All India Radio (AIR) J&K. The programme was also telecast on Doordarshan Kashmir,'' an official spokesman said.

The first episode of 'Awaam ki Awaaz' programme received ''huge response'' from across the Union Territory with people in big numbers tuning to their radio and TV sets, the spokesman said.

Since the launch of the web portal of the radio programme, he said suggestions have kept pouring in from the people from all walks of life.

''Out of these, some of the suggestions received special mention by the Lt Governor during the 'Awaam ki Awaaz' programme,'' he said. The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to all the citizens for making valuable contributions in making the developmental process more people-centric.

Speaking on the suggestions sent by Nasira Akhtar, from Khonmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar, about development of small companies, promotion of women entrepreneurs and loan assistance to the entrepreneurs of J&K from Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Sinha said the four types of incentives extended to both small and big companies in the new Industrial Development Scheme of Rs 28,400 crore for Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit both new and extant industries and businesses.

''We are determined to create an ecosystem for budding and existing women entrepreneurs across the Union Territory by providing financial assistance and training.

''A new scheme 'Tejaswini' was announced on International Women's Day, under which interest-free financial assistance will be provided to women between the age group of 18 to 35,'' the Lt Governor responded during the programme.

The Lt Governor mentioned Nazneen of Srinagar, a skilled artist associated with the craft Pashmina and Kani, who made valuable suggestions for promotion of local craft.

Her suggestions included ensuring special loan assistance and supply of raw material to skilled artisans associated with Kani shawls.

The LG assured all those associated with handicrafts that the administration is committed to the development and promotion of these world-class products of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said MoUs have been signed with FlipKart and Amazon, besides GI tagging of various products is also being done to provide a global market to the local handicraft products.

The country's well-known design houses would also be roped in so that they can buy the products directly from the weavers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)