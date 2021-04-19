Left Menu

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

The collaboration will see Edzcom, a market leader in edge connectivity solutions, deploying a private wireless and application platform based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), enabling Konecranes to research and develop digitalized factory and port solutions by leveraging 5G's high bandwidth, low latency and greater reliability, resulting in increased productivity, efficiency and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:15 IST
Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network
The 5G network will support trials across Konecranes' Hyvinkaa operations, incorporating its smart factory, research and development facilities, and test cranes. Image Credit: ANI

Konecranes, a world-leading group of lifting businesses, has partnered with Nokia and Edzcom for the deployment of a 5G standalone (SA) private wireless network at its Hyvinkaa smart factory in Finland.

"Factories and ports are increasingly becoming digitalized and automated, and machine-to-machine communication is on the rise, creating an ecosystem of connected devices. Konecranes has been an industry leader in this development, and partnering with Nokia and Edzcom helps us extend that digitalization and technology leadership," said Juha Pankakoski, Executive Vice President for Technologies, Konecranes.

In a press release on Monday, Nokia said that the collaboration will see Edzcom, a market leader in edge connectivity solutions, deploying a private wireless and application platform based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), enabling Konecranes to research and develop digitalized factory and port solutions by leveraging 5G's high bandwidth, low latency and greater reliability, resulting in increased productivity, efficiency and safety.

Nokia DAC is a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform that comprises network and user equipment, add-on applications, a cloud-based operation monitoring system and industrial connectors that ease standard and industry-specific protocol connectivity.

The 5G network will support trials across Konecranes' Hyvinkaa operations, incorporating its smart factory, research and development facilities, and test cranes. It will open up new use cases that will benefit both Konecranes and its customers. One such use case is the deployment of high-resolution wireless cameras for improving load handling safety, site security and operational integrity.

"Konecranes has been at the forefront of private wireless, introducing private LTE with Nokia and Edzcom four years ago to develop innovative solutions for its Lifting Businesses. By now deploying 5G to explore and develop its potential in factories and ports, Konecranes underscores its pioneering position in leveraging digitalization to enhance productivity and safety," said Stephan Litjens, Vice President Enterprise Solutions, Nokia Cloud and Network Services.

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the citys Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbre...

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during 'small lockdown'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during small lockdown....

Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress CM Arvind Kejriwal....

K'taka Minister indicates strict COVID control measures, concedes shortage of ICU beds in B'luru

As the government holds crucial meetings, amid a spike in COVID cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday, indicating tough control measures said, lockdown is not the only solution, as he also conceded that Bengalur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021