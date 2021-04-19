Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

Konecranes, a world-leading group of lifting businesses, has partnered with Nokia and Edzcom for the deployment of a 5G standalone (SA) private wireless network at its Hyvinkaa smart factory in Finland.

"Factories and ports are increasingly becoming digitalized and automated, and machine-to-machine communication is on the rise, creating an ecosystem of connected devices. Konecranes has been an industry leader in this development, and partnering with Nokia and Edzcom helps us extend that digitalization and technology leadership," said Juha Pankakoski, Executive Vice President for Technologies, Konecranes.

In a press release on Monday, Nokia said that the collaboration will see Edzcom, a market leader in edge connectivity solutions, deploying a private wireless and application platform based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), enabling Konecranes to research and develop digitalized factory and port solutions by leveraging 5G's high bandwidth, low latency and greater reliability, resulting in increased productivity, efficiency and safety.

Nokia DAC is a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform that comprises network and user equipment, add-on applications, a cloud-based operation monitoring system and industrial connectors that ease standard and industry-specific protocol connectivity.

The 5G network will support trials across Konecranes' Hyvinkaa operations, incorporating its smart factory, research and development facilities, and test cranes. It will open up new use cases that will benefit both Konecranes and its customers. One such use case is the deployment of high-resolution wireless cameras for improving load handling safety, site security and operational integrity.

"Konecranes has been at the forefront of private wireless, introducing private LTE with Nokia and Edzcom four years ago to develop innovative solutions for its Lifting Businesses. By now deploying 5G to explore and develop its potential in factories and ports, Konecranes underscores its pioneering position in leveraging digitalization to enhance productivity and safety," said Stephan Litjens, Vice President Enterprise Solutions, Nokia Cloud and Network Services.