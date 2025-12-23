Left Menu

Clashes Erupt at Protest Against Minority Attacks

Supporters of a pro-Hindutva outfit clashed with police while marching to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, protesting alleged attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh. Police used force to disperse protestors after barricades were breached. Several were injured, and 12 individuals were arrested for illegal gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:14 IST
Clashes Erupt at Protest Against Minority Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated protest in Kolkata, supporters of a pro-Hindutva group clashed with police as they tried to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. The demonstration opposed alleged attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Chaos erupted when protestors breached human and iron barricades, prompting police to deploy force to disperse the crowd. The incident resulted in minor injuries for both protestors and officers, with 12 arrests made.

The march, titled 'Hindu Hunkar Padayatra,' called for action against the attackers of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh and demanded safety for Hindus. A previous protest led by BJP figures conveyed similar calls for justice and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025