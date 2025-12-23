Clashes Erupt at Protest Against Minority Attacks
Supporters of a pro-Hindutva outfit clashed with police while marching to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, protesting alleged attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh. Police used force to disperse protestors after barricades were breached. Several were injured, and 12 individuals were arrested for illegal gathering.
- Country:
- India
In a heated protest in Kolkata, supporters of a pro-Hindutva group clashed with police as they tried to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. The demonstration opposed alleged attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.
Chaos erupted when protestors breached human and iron barricades, prompting police to deploy force to disperse the crowd. The incident resulted in minor injuries for both protestors and officers, with 12 arrests made.
The march, titled 'Hindu Hunkar Padayatra,' called for action against the attackers of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh and demanded safety for Hindus. A previous protest led by BJP figures conveyed similar calls for justice and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fake Call Centre Racket Busted by Delhi Police: 10 Arrested
J P Nagar Heist: Police Nab Suspect in High-Profile Actor's Residence Theft
Delhi Police Crackdown: Man Arrested for Rs 23 Lakh Government Job Scam
Forging Trust: Police Officer Arrested in Passport Fraud Case
Bengaluru Police Deny Permission for Vijay Hazare Trophy at Chinnaswamy Stadium