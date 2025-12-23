Clashes Erupt at Protest Against Minority Attacks

In a heated protest in Kolkata, supporters of a pro-Hindutva group clashed with police as they tried to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. The demonstration opposed alleged attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Chaos erupted when protestors breached human and iron barricades, prompting police to deploy force to disperse the crowd. The incident resulted in minor injuries for both protestors and officers, with 12 arrests made.

The march, titled 'Hindu Hunkar Padayatra,' called for action against the attackers of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh and demanded safety for Hindus. A previous protest led by BJP figures conveyed similar calls for justice and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)