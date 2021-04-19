Emergent to stop making new COVID-19 vaccine material at Baltimore plant

Emergent to stop making new COVID-19 vaccine material at Baltimore plantReuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:12 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked Emergent BioSolutions Inc to stop manufacturing new vaccine material at its plant in Baltimore, which was responsible for millions of ruined COVID-19 vaccine doses several weeks ago.
The FDA had initiated a review of the plant last week, Emergent said, adding that it has agreed to stop manufacturing new material at the plant and quarantine existing material manufactured at the facility pending completion of the inspection. (https://bit.ly/3tygD8q) Workers at the Emergent BioSolutions plant several weeks ago conflated ingredients for the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc vaccines, following which the U.S. government put J&J in charge of the plant and stopped the British drugmaker from making use of the plant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
