Get benefits up to Rs. 4,500 on Whirlpool Refrigerator on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Get summer ready with great deals and discounts on Whirlpool refrigerators on the EMI Store. The mega cashback sale on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store promises benefits worth up to Rs. 4,500 on refrigerators Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has launched its Summer Sale and is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 4,500 on home appliances like refrigerators. One of the most popular brands on sale is Whirlpool, which is known to provide quality refrigerators at affordable prices. Customers can get Whirlpool refrigerators on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 908.

The sale is on a wide range of Whirlpool refrigerators and shoppers can pick a fridge based on the size, star-rating and capacity. Whirlpool appliances come with advanced intelligence technology wherein the refrigerator senses, adapts and controls the temperature and humidity levels based on weather conditions outside. This ensures long-lasting freshness of food and other edibles.

Upon purchasing the Whirlpool refrigerator, customers will get up to Rs. 1,500 as cashback benefit. Additionally, they will also get mobile recharge vouchers worth up to Rs. 1,500 and electricity bill vouchers worth up to Rs. 1,500. Some of best-selling refrigerators customers can choose from are: Product Price EMI Tenor Starting EMIs Whirlpool 200L Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 14,900 12 months Rs. 1,242 Whirlpool 240L Triple Door Refrigerator Rs. 15,600 10 months Rs. 1,560 Whirlpool 185L Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 12,000 12 months Rs. 1,000 Whirlpool 265L Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 24,941 12 months Rs. 2,079 Whirlpool 330L Three Door Refrigerator Rs. 44,350 12 months Rs. 3,695 A unique benefit of the EMI Store is that it’s network of over 1 lakh+ stores enables customers to get their orders delivered within 24-hours. Shoppers will also get their Whirlpool refrigerator on No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and other discounts. Moreover, shopping online on the EMI Store is convenient and hassle free due to its easy 4-step payment process: 1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using EMI Network credentials and password.

2. Choose the product to be purchased and select the preferable EMI tenor. Proceed to checkout.

3. Customers need to enter their shipping address and click on ‘Generate OTP’. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.

4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent registered mobile number. Ordered item will be delivered withing 24-hours*. For select products, customers can also request a doorstep demo of purchased items.

This is a limited period sale till 30th April 2021. Customers can also explore other products online on the EMI Store like smartphones, AC, LED TV and much more.

