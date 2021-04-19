Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares slip after hitting a record high; US yields rise

The U.S. dollar index touched a more than 6-week low and Treasury yields edged up after posting on Friday their largest weekly drop since June and oil prices slipped on concerns over rising coronavirus cases globally. On Wall Street indexes fell, with Nasdaq the biggest decliner.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:12 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares slip after hitting a record high; US yields rise
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

An index of stocks across the world dipped on Monday by what would be the largest daily drop in almost four weeks, after earlier touching a record high, with investors looking for earnings to justify the high valuations. The U.S. dollar index touched a more than 6-week low and Treasury yields edged up after posting on Friday their largest weekly drop since June and oil prices slipped on concerns over rising coronavirus cases globally.

On Wall Street indexes fell, with Nasdaq the biggest decliner. Tesla shares fell following a fatal car crash. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.76 points, or 0.49%, to 34,033.91, the S&P 500 lost 26.82 points, or 0.64%, to 4,158.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 167.18 points, or 1.19%, to 13,885.17.

"The market has had a huge jump to the upside so it needs to take a little bit of rest," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "For now it's just a little bit of profit-taking as traders await results from big tech names on Wall Street."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.07% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.34%. Emerging market stocks lost 0.01%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.09% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.01%.

The dollar fell against a basket of peers on the back of the sharp drop in Treasury yields last week. "Indeed, the USD rally is all but distant memory by now and the currency's underperformance seems to reflect the apparent divergence in the outlook between the slumping UST yields and the rather perky bond yields elsewhere," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.

The dollar index fell 0.57%, with the euro up 0.43% to $1.2034. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.60% versus the greenback at 108.10 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.3986, up 1.13% on the day.

Treasury yields rose after last week's sharp drop. Investors were watching to gauge the market's appetite for $24 billion of 20-year bonds scheduled to be auctioned on Wednesday, said Justin Lederer, Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst.

"It still feels like we're trying to establish a range here," Lederer said. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price to yield 1.6011%.

Spot gold dropped 0.4% to $1,770.04 an ounce. Silver fell 0.73% to $25.77. Bitcoin last fell 1.65% to $55,352.59.

Oil prices edged up, but rising COVID-19 infections in India prompted concern than stronger measures to contain the pandemic would hurt economic activity. A recent surge in COVID-19 cases could see major parts of Japan slide back into states of emergency, with authorities in Tokyo and Osaka looking at renewed curbs.

"The primary hazard to continued oil price strength is the possible re-emergence of COVID-19 case counts on a broad scale," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates. U.S. crude rose 0.4% to $63.38 per barrel and Brent was at $67.02, up 0.37% on the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: ICC confident WTC final will go ahead as planned in June in UK

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday said it is confident the World Test Championship WTC final between India and New Zealand will go ahead as planned in Southampton in June. This after UK put India to its travel red list on a pr...

Czechs exclude Rosatom from nuclear tender after dispute with Russia

The Czech government will not invite Russias Rosatom to take part in security assessments before a planned tender for a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday.The decision, which effect...

AAP MLAs detained on way to gherao Punjab CM's residence, released

AAP legislators were detained by the Chandigarh Police while on their way to gherao Punjab CM Amarinder Singhs official residence over the alleged delay in action in cases related to the desecration of religious texts.Police force was deplo...

Industry better prepared to deal with lockdowns, says ITC chairman

ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri on Monday said the industry is better prepared this time to deal with lockdown kind of situations amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.Speaking at an event organised by AIMA, Puri also said there is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021