Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at highest since early March, weak dollar boosts commodities

Japan bucked the trend in Asia as the Nikkei fell 2.13% on worries that the possible reintroduction of COVID-19 emergency measures in the country's biggest cities would slow the economic recovery. In currency markets, the dollar continued its recent weakness, falling further from six-week lows it hit on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:29 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at highest since early March, weak dollar boosts commodities

Asian shares hit a six-and-a-half week top on Tuesday, shaking off an initial drag from tech-driven Wall Street losses, while the dollar stayed at multi-week lows against most other major currencies in a boost for commodities. Chinese blue chips rose 0.30% and Korea gained 0.38%, helping MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan to add 0.26% and reach its highest since early March.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.23%, but Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.13% and FTSE futures were down 0.07%, suggesting a more cautious European open. "It is a Goldilocks scenario for Asia in the sense that you've got expectations of double digit earnings growth, and valuations which look attractive relative to the U.S. equity market and even the MSCI world," said Andrew Gillan head of Asia ex Japan equities at Janus Henderson Investors.

However, Asian valuations are fair rather than cheap relative to their historical levels, Gillan noted. Japan bucked the trend in Asia as the Nikkei fell 2.13% on worries that the possible reintroduction of COVID-19 emergency measures in the country's biggest cities would slow the economic recovery.

In currency markets, the dollar continued its recent weakness, falling further from six-week lows it hit on Monday. The risk friendly Aussie rose as much as 0.6% against the greenback to reach a one-month high, partly due to upbeat remarks from Australian central bank.

The euro gained 0.24%. "In our view, USD can remain heavy this week as focus shifts from U.S. economic outperformance to the improving global economic outlook more broadly," analysts at CBA wrote in a research note.

The weak dollar helped push up commodity prices. U.S. crude and Brent both gained about 1%, while three-month London copper traded just shy of its highest level since August 2011.

Spot gold rose 0.17% to 1,771.37 per ounce. Earlier, major Wall Street indexes drew back from record highs hit list week, dragged by shares of Tesla Inc.

The electric-car maker slid 3.4% after a vehicle believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat crashed into a tree on Saturday north of Houston, killing two occupants. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was the biggest mover, falling 0.98%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.36%, and the S&P 500 0.53%.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.6119% compared with its U.S. close of 1.599%. (Editing by Sam Holmes and Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uzra Zeya crafted a strategic partnership framework for India, US over a decade ago: Lawmaker

Indian-American diplomat Uzra Zeya who has been nominated to a key position in the Biden administration played an important role in crafting the India-US strategic partnership framework that has received bipartisan support over the past dec...

Rugby-Tonga coach Kefu warns New Zealand to keep hands off Moana Pasifika players

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu said on Tuesday Moana Pasifika must not become a feeder team for the All Blacks amid concerns New Zealand could end up poaching players from the proposed Super Rugby side. Along with Fijian Drua, Moana Pasifika has b...

COVID: Kejriwal asks people to stay home, says lockdown decision taken for their safety

Appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.The lockdown kicked in fr...

Anthill partners with Israeli health tech firm Kanfit3D for India market expansion

New Delhi India, April 20 ANINewsVoir Anthill Ventures, a speed scaling ecosystem that invests in and scales early-stage startups has announced a partnership with Israeli health tech company Kanfit3D. Anthill will help Kanfit3D scale in Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021