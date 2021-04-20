Left Menu

China shares edge lower as benchmark lending rate held steady

China shares edged lower on Tuesday as investors took profits following the previous day's strong gains, but losses were limited after the country kept its benchmark lending rate steady, easing worries over policy tightening. ** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady for the 12th straight month at its April fixing on Tuesday, matching market expectations.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:07 IST
China shares edge lower as benchmark lending rate held steady

China shares edged lower on Tuesday as investors took profits following the previous day's strong gains, but losses were limited after the country kept its benchmark lending rate steady, easing worries over policy tightening.

** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady for the 12th straight month at its April fixing on Tuesday, matching market expectations. ** The flat loan prime rate fixing followed first quarter GDP figures that came in slightly below market forecasts, supporting investor expectations that authorities will leave policy unchanged for the time being. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.13% at 3,472.94. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.07% after posting its best session in more than five weeks on Monday. ** Consumer discretionary firms were the biggest drag on the day with a sub-index tracking the sector dipping 0.88%. Financials lost 0.23% and the real estate index fell 0.97%. ** The CSI new energy vehicles index, which raced 6.25% higher on Monday, fell 0.48%. ** Refinitiv data nevertheless showed a net inflow through the Stock Connect scheme for the day, turning around from earlier outflows. ** Chinese regulators are closely monitoring flows of foreign capital in and out of the country, government officials said on Monday, as overseas interest in Chinese equities grows. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.07% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.09%. ** At 07:14 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4976 per U.S. dollar, 0.21% firmer than the previous close of 6.511. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is flat and the CSI300 has fallen 2.5%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 3.1%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.9% this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka cricketers aim to end long drought in Test format

Its been a long time between test wins for Sri Lanka, a record coach Mickey Arthur has ensured the players are acutely aware of.Sri Lanka will start a two-match series against Bangladesh on Wednesday, aiming for its first Test win since Jan...

US Ambassador in Moscow heads home for consultations

The US ambassador in Moscow said Tuesday he will head home for consultations a move that comes after the Kremlin prodded him to take a break after Washington and Moscow traded sanctions.Ambassador John Sullivan said in a statement that he ...

IATA head Walsh hits out at COVID-19 PCR test profiteering

The head of global airline industry body IATA has hit out at the high cost of PCR testing, accusing some companies of profiteering from the COVID-19 tests, and calling for the industry to challenge whether PCR tests are necessary.Were clear...

SC stays HC order directing UP govt to impose strict restrictions in 5 cities

The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order directing the Uttar Pradesh Government to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021