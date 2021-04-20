Left Menu

Goldman Sachs says Black employees make up 6.8% of U.S. workforce

Black employees represent 6.8% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's workforce in the United States and make up a little more than 3% of its senior executive team, the bank said in its 2020 sustainability report on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:35 IST
Goldman Sachs says Black employees make up 6.8% of U.S. workforce

Black employees represent 6.8% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's workforce in the United States and make up a little more than 3% of its senior executive team, the bank said in its 2020 sustainability report on Tuesday. Black men and women represented 6.6% of the company's U.S. workforce in 2019.

Goldman, which had previously revealed only percentage figures, released headcount numbers based on ethnicities and race across job categories for the first time. The bank employs a total of 1,425 Black men and women, of which 649 are male employees and 776 are women, according to the report.

In 2020, Black men and women represented 3.2% of its 1,548 senior executive leadership, managers and senior officials, higher than 2.7% a year ago. The report showed that 57 of Goldman's 3,411 first-level or mid-level officials and managers are Black men while 48 are women. The bank has 40,500 employees across the globe.

Goldman previously said that by 2025, it wants 7% of its employees with the title vice president to be Black and 9% to be Latino professionals. The targets added to the ones that the bank set for staff in lower-level positions in 2019, and reflected a growing acknowledgement on Wall Street that most top jobs are held by white men.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

JSW Steel agrees to supply 400 MT of oxygen per day to K'taka to treat COVID patients

In view of the possible shortage of oxygen in the state, JSW Steel has agreed to supply 400 metric tonnes of liquefied oxygen per day to Karnataka to treat COVID-19 patients.The comes after the meeting between state Mines and Geology Minist...

Night cufew comes into effect in Tamil Nadu

The six hour night curfew announced by the Tamil Nadu government as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, came into effect on Tuesday.The government had earlier said that during the 10 pm to 4 am curfew, pri...

Biden praying for 'right verdict' in Chauvin trial

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he is praying the verdict is the right verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin and that he believed the case, which has gone to the jury and put the nation on edge, to be...

US STOCKS-Boeing, travel stocks pull Wall Street lower as virus cases rise

Wall Streets main indexes fell for a second straight day on Tuesday as a spike in coronavirus cases globally hit travel stocks, while Boeing slid on the unexpected departure of its finance chief. Seven of the 11 SP indexes were down, with i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021