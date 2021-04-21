Left Menu

I-T refunds worth Rs 5,649 cr issued during April 1-19

In the previous fiscal year, the department issued Rs 2.62 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.38 crore taxpayers. The I-T department did not specify for which financial year the refunds have been issued. The refund issued in last financial year is 43.2 per cent higher than Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued in 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:21 IST
I-T refunds worth Rs 5,649 cr issued during April 1-19

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 5,649 crore to 7.39 lakh taxpayers during April 1-19, 2021-22.

Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 3,073 crore were issued in 7.23 lakh cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 2,577 crore were issued to 15,206 taxpayers.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 5,649 crore to more than 7.39 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 19th April, 2021,” the I-T department tweeted. In the previous fiscal year, the department issued Rs 2.62 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.38 crore taxpayers. The I-T department did not specify for which financial year the refunds have been issued. However, it is believed that the refunds are for tax returns filed for 2019-20. The refund issued in last financial year is 43.2 per cent higher than Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued in 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to launch probe of Minneapolis police after George Floyd murder-reports

The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis, U.S. media reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The expected announcement by Attorney General Merr...

Poland to ease COVID-19 curbs in some regions from April 26

Poland will lift restrictions in some regions from April 26, the health minister said on Wednesday, as daily COVID-19 case numbers start to fall. Children in the first three years of primary school will return to school for some lessons in ...

Clubbing remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls not feasible: Election Commission tells TMC.

Clubbing remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls not feasible Election Commission tells TMC....

Real estate, construction jobs witness slow but steady recovery: Report

Even as there was huge impact on the hiring activities in the real estate and construction sectors during initial months of lockdown last year, there has been gradual improvement since the easing of restrictions that resulted in slow and st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021