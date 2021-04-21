Left Menu

Software maker UiPath valued at $34 bln in NYSE debut as shares jump 17%

Started in 2005 by former Microsoft executive Daniel Dines, UiPath recorded a surge in demand for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic from businesses shifting to remote working. The New York-based startup was valued at $35 billion in a funding round earlier this year, a more than three-fold jump from the $10.2 billion valuation it received when it raised capital in July 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:25 IST
Software maker UiPath valued at $34 bln in NYSE debut as shares jump 17%
Image Credit: Flickr

Automation tech startup UiPath Inc's shares jumped nearly 17% in their U.S. market debut on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of $34 billion and underscoring investors' appetite for high-growth stocks.

Its stock opened at $65.50, compared with the initial public offering (IPO) price of $56 per share. Backed by the likes of Accel, Dragoneer and Coatue Management, UiPath uses artificial intelligence and low-code tools to help large corporations and government agencies automate repetitive and routine tasks in areas such as accounting and human resources.

The startup priced its offering of 23.9 million shares at $56 apiece to raise around $1.34 billion. It will receive proceeds of around $527 million from the IPO. Several richly valued startups, including cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase Global and South Korean e-commerce startup Coupang, have already cashed in on the record run in U.S. capital markets this year.

Unicorns such as electric-vehicle startup Rivian and Microsoft-backed DataBricks are also set to go public later in 2021. Started in 2005 by former Microsoft executive Daniel Dines, UiPath recorded a surge in demand for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic from businesses shifting to remote working.

The New York-based startup was valued at $35 billion in a funding round earlier this year, a more than three-fold jump from the $10.2 billion valuation it received when it raised capital in July 2020. UiPath earlier this week raised the price range for its IPO, whose lead underwriters were Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Finance Minister urges industry to wait and watch to assess situation amid COVID-19

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, here today urged the industry to wait and watch for the next few days to assess the situation amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Finance Minister also assure...

CBI arrests former GST official in assets case

Hyderabad, Apr 21 PTIThe Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it has arrested a former Superintendent of GST, Hyderabad, in an ongoing investigation into a disproportionate assets case after he did not cooperate during the prob...

24 COVID-19 patients die after oxygen tank leak in Nashik hospital

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients, with at least 11 of them on ventilator support, suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at a civic-run hospital in Nashik in Maha...

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

Tata Steel BSL on Wednesday posted manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,913.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income.The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.93 cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021