Turkey to resume flights from UK, Denmark

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:20 IST
Turkey to resume flights from UK, Denmark
Turkey will resume flights from the United Kingdom and Denmark, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said on Wednesday. Eksi said on Twitter passengers will need to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the flight, citing a decision by authorities.

Turkey had temporarily suspended flights from the two countries in December due to the new strains of the coronavirus.

