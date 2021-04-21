Turkey to resume flights from UK, Denmark

Turkey to resume flights from UK, DenmarkReuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:20 IST
Turkey will resume flights from the United Kingdom and Denmark, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said on Wednesday. Eksi said on Twitter passengers will need to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the flight, citing a decision by authorities.
Turkey had temporarily suspended flights from the two countries in December due to the new strains of the coronavirus.
