Singapore, Hong Kong call off air travel bubble announcement - Bloomberg News
Singapore and Hong Kong on Thursday called off an announcement for an air travel bubble between Asia's two major financial hubs, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.
The two cities delayed in December an air travel bubble because of a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.

