Left Menu

Comm min for anti-dumping duty on certain copper items from China, 5 others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:49 IST
Comm min for anti-dumping duty on certain copper items from China, 5 others

The Commerce Ministry's investigative arm DGTR has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on the import of certain copper products, used in electrical industry, from China, Thailand, Korea and three other countries for five years to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty after concluding its probe that imports of ''copper and copper alloy flat rolled products'' from China, Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand were below cost and have impacted the domestic industry.

''The authority accordingly recommends imposition of antidumping duty...on all imports of goods...originating in or exported from China, Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand for a period of five years,'' the DGTR said in a notification.

The duty suggested is in the range of USD 42 per tonne to USD 1,077 per tonne. The finance ministry takes the final call to impose these duties and issues notification for the same.

''The authority is of the view that imposition of antidumping duty is necessary to offset dumping and injury,'' it added.

The DGTR conducted the probe following a complaint by a domestic player, Agarwal Metal Works. Copper flat rolled products are used in power distribution, electrical and electronic switchgear, automotive electronics, and radiators. The directorate is the investigative arm of the commerce ministry, which probes dumping of goods, a significant increase in imports and subsidised imports from India's trade partners.

These countries are important trading partners of India.

Countries carry out anti dumping probes to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports. As a countermeasure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the WTO (World Trade Organisation).

The duty is to ensure fair trade practices and create a level-playing field for domestic producers concerning foreign producers and exporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Climate change isn't 'bunny hugging' - UK's Johnson hails Biden's big emissions pledge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed U.S. President Joe Bidens commitment to cut the United States greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52 from 2005 levels by 2030 as a game changer.Im really thrilled by the game changing announcement that...

Germany's finance minister rejects blame for Wirecard fiasco

Germanys finance minister denied any blame for the multi-billion-euro Wirecard fraud on Thursday, pointing the finger at the company and its auditors, EY, for waving the firms accounts through for a decade.Olaf Scholz joins a long list of p...

'Pay with a glance': Russia's Sberbank rolling out face-recognition payments

Russias biggest bank hopes shoppers will sign up for a facial recognition service that will let them pay for their groceries with just a glance.Sberbank is partnering with supermarket chain Magnit and plans to connect 100 stores in Moscow a...

COVID-19 situation in Delhi precarious; Centre to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals:HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday observed that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has turned precarious with many hospitals running out of oxygen and directed the Centre to ensure the gas is supplied to the city as per the planned ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021