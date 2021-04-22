Left Menu

On Tuesday the country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp had announced that it would temporarily stop operations at all its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases across India. The company has six manufacturing units located at Dharuhera and Gurugram, Haryana; Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; Haridwar in Uttarakhand; Neemrana in Rajasthan, and Halol in Gujarat with a total yearly production capacity of 90 lakh units, as per its annual report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:07 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor's 2 plants at Bidadi to undergo annual maintenance during Apr 26-May 14

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said its two plants at Bidadi in Karnataka will undergo annual maintenance from April 26 to May 14, as a result of which, there will be a temporary halt, impacting supply of vehicles produced at the units.

''During this period, operations at both the Toyota factories in Bidadi will witness a temporary halt, impacting supply of vehicles produced at its plants.

''The company will use the pipeline finished goods inventory to serve the pending and immediate requirements of its customers so as to ensure minimal discomfort to them,'' Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement.

The company rolls out models, including the popular SUV Fortuner and MPV Innova Crysta, from these plants.

Spread across 432 acres of land, Plant I has an annual capacity of up to 1 lakh units, while Plant II has a capacity of up to 2.1 lakh units annually.

This shutdown, however, will have no impact on the supply of other models such as the Glanza, the Urban Cruiser, imported vehicle models as well as vehicle servicing operations, it added.

''Only a limited number of employees as permissible by the rules of social distancing and other mandatory guidelines will be engaged in essential jobs and activities at the plant.

''The management will also use this time to further enhance modern COVID-19 protection measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its people,'' TKM said.

Periodic maintenance of plant and machinery is a standard operating procedure to enhance the competitiveness of the plants, such as operational efficiencies, productivity and safety of equipment, from time-to-time basis, it added. On Tuesday the country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp had announced that it would temporarily stop operations at all its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases across India.

The company has six manufacturing units located at Dharuhera and Gurugram, Haryana; Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; Haridwar in Uttarakhand; Neemrana in Rajasthan, and Halol in Gujarat with a total yearly production capacity of 90 lakh units, as per its annual report. The Global Parts Center (GPC) is located at Neemrana.

