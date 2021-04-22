Left Menu

Solid earnings boost European stocks as ECB stands pat

Birkin bag maker Hermes was up 2.1% as strong growth in Asia powered a 44% surge in quarterly sales. European companies are set to exit a two-year profit slump with a record jump that outperforms U.S. peers, with profits for companies on the STOXX 600 forecast to have risen 61% in the first quarter, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:52 IST
Solid earnings boost European stocks as ECB stands pat

European stocks moved towards record highs on Thursday, following a set of strong company earnings and as the European Central Bank left policy unchanged as expected.

Heavyweight Nestle rose almost 3% after reporting its strongest quarterly sales growth in 10 years, while software group SAP and French spirits group Pernod Ricard were among some of the other stocks to surge after results. Credit Suisse, meanwhile, fell 2.1% after a hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos wiped out what would have been a stellar trading period, leaving it with a slightly smaller-than-flagged quarterly pre-tax loss of 757 million Swiss francs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7%, extending gains for a second day, after fears of a new wave of COVID-19 cases pushed European markets to their worst day in 2021 on Tuesday. While global investors remain nervous about a resurgent coronavirus crisis in Asia and stretched valuations in parts of U.S. equities, European stocks have enjoyed strong gains this year as COVID-19 vaccination drive and stimulus programmes lift hopes of a strong economic rebound.

The ECB's decision to keep rates unchanged as widely expected sets the stage for a battle at the June 10 meeting, when policymakers have to decide whether to slow bond buying, even if that means allowing borrowing costs to drift higher. "If the more optimistic projections for the vaccination rollout really materialise... the next batch of staff projections (in June) could show an upward revision to the growth forecasts and a confirmation of the economic recovery in the second half of the year," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.

Shares of renewable energy companies such as Vestas and Siemens Gamesa surged, with Vestas jumping 10% for its best day in a month, after the Biden administration on Thursday pledged at a U.S. climate summit to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Birkin bag maker Hermes was up 2.1% as strong growth in Asia powered a 44% surge in quarterly sales.

European companies are set to exit a two-year profit slump with a record jump that outperforms U.S. peers, with profits for companies on the STOXX 600 forecast to have risen 61% in the first quarter, as per Refinitiv IBES data. Among other decliners, Britain's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems lost 5% as it faced mounting criticism for handing its chief executive an extra 2 million pounds ($2.8 million) to convince him to stay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

‘Careers have no gender’, connect girls to tech, for a brighter future UN urges

According to the International Telecommunication Union ITU data, there is a 17 per cent gender gap in Internet use globally, which is even wider in the least developed countries.In some regions, this gender gap is growing, reinforcing gende...

FACTBOX-Global climate schemes putting a price on carbon emissions

The United States, Japan and Canada announced more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions at a global climate summit on Thursday hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, an event meant to spur big nations to combat global warmin...

Biden hosts global climate change summit; sets new target for US to halve emissions by 2030

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an ambitious new target for the US to achieve a 50-52 per cent reduction from 2005 levels in economy-wide net greenhouse gas pollution in 2030 as he kicked off his countrys first-ever climate summit...

Pope warns Earth heading for self-destruction without action

Pope Francis warned Thursday that the world is on a path of self-destruction if political leaders fail to courageously use the COVID-19 pandemic as a chance to make the planet a fairer and greener place.In a video message released on World ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021