UPL planning to supply oxygen to 4 hospitals in Gujarat, MP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:16 IST
Crop-protection company UPL on Friday said it is planning to produce oxygen from four of its nitrogen- producing plants in Gujarat for four hospitals in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh amid rising cases of COVID-19.

These plants will then be skid-mounted and delivered directly to the hospital sites for them to be plugged into the hospital's oxygen ecosystem to help attain self-sufficiency in oxygen supply, UPL said in a statement.

This initiative is expected to help cater to 200-250 beds at each of these hospitals including ICU patients.

“We are committed to provide support to the best of our abilities in these tough times. We would contribute in meeting the growing demand for oxygen in India which is a key requirement in this second wave of COVID-19,'' UPL CEO Jai Shroff said.

UPL will be making all efforts to help ease the burden by converting the nitrogen plants and making oxygen available directly to the hospitals, he said.

''This will also help to address the larger issues of transportation, tankers, among others. We have already begun the approval process and hope to be dispatching these converted plants to hospitals by the end of this month.

''We recognise that saving human life is of paramount importance, and we have been working with local administrations to do everything that we can to help during this crisis,” Shroff added.

