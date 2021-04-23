Left Menu

Bitcoin tumbles below $50,000, other cryptos sink over Biden tax plans

He added that for bitcoin, investors will see it as an opportunity to buy bitcoin at a lower price. Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase were up 0.5% at $294.86 in early afternoon U.S. trading.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:52 IST
Bitcoin tumbles below $50,000, other cryptos sink over Biden tax plans
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies posted sharp losses on Friday, on concern that U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investments in digital assets.

News reports on Thursday said the Biden administration is planning a raft of proposed changes to the U.S. tax code, including a plan to nearly double taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million. Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency , slumped to $47,555, falling below the $50,000 mark for the first time since early March. It was last down 4% at $49,667.

Smaller rivals Ether and XRP fell 3.5% and 6.7%, respectively, while dogecoin, created as a joke for early crypto adopters and which had surged about 8,000% this year prior to this latest setback, was down 20% at $0.21, according to price and data tracker CoinGecko. The tax plans jolted markets, prompting investors to book profits in stocks and other risk assets, which have rallied massively on hopes of a solid economic recovery.

"With a high growth rate in the bitcoin price, crypto holders that have accrued gains will be subjected to this tax increment," said Nick Spanos, founder at Bitcoin Center NYC. He sees bitcoin dropping further in the coming days. Bitcoin is on track for an 11.3% loss on the week, its worst weekly showing since late February. On the year, however, it was still up 72%.

But while social media lit up with posts about the plan hurting cryptocurrencies, and individual investors complaining about losses, some traders and analysts said declines are likely to be temporary. "I don't think Biden's taxes plans will have a big impact on bitcoin," said Ruud Feltkamp, CEO at automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper. "Bitcoin has only gone up for a long time, it is only natural to see a consolidation. Traders are simply cashing in on winnings."

Others also remained bullish on bitcoin's long term prospects, but noted it might take time before prices start increasing again. "Investors will see the price drop across the crypto market as an opportunity to widen their portfolio by averaging up their investment outlay and buying new altcoins," said Don Guo, chief executive officer at Broctagon Fintech Group. He added that for bitcoin, investors will see it as an opportunity to buy bitcoin at a lower price.

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase were up 0.5% at $294.86 in early afternoon U.S. trading. The public floatation of its shares on April 14 had seen bitcoin prices rise to $65,000, before pulling back 25% in the following days. "The Coinbase listing – the ultimate poacher-turned-gamekeeper moment - might have been the high watermark for bitcoin," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Kings snap three-match losing streak with big win over Mumbai Indians

Skipper K L Rahuls solid half-century and a disciplined bowling effort helped Punjab Kings tame Mumbai Indians by nine wickets and snap their three-match losing streak in the IPL here on Friday.The bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi 221 in 4 and ...

Soccer-Stopping Super League was fans' victory, says Liverpool's Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson praised the fans for making their voices heard to protest against the clubs involvement in the Super League and thanked them for putting pressure on the hierarchy to withdraw their support for the competit...

Health minister should resign: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should resign for the callous negligence of not taking earlier the steps that are now being taken in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.Despite warnings in Apr...

Zimbabwe Air Force helicopter crashes into house, four killed including child

An Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter crashed on Friday, killing three crew members and a child on the ground as it came down on a house, the Air Force said in a statement. The helicopter was on a training mission, with two pilots and a techn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021