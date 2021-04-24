ITOTY Awards 2021, To Recognise and Honour The Tractor and Agricultural Equipment Industry Innovation and Excellence; Winners list

DELHI, India, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- • Sonalika Tiger 55 wins the 'Indian Tractor of the Year Award 2021' • Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx clinches the ''Best Tractor For Agriculture Awards 2021'' • Shaktiman Square Baler- 165 earns the Title of ''Machinery Of The Year 2021'' The financial year 20-21 would be considered unforgettable by the Tractor & Farm Equipment industry. In spite of the hurdles created owing to the Covid 19 pandemic, the Tractor Industry registered an unbelievable 27% yoy growth in sales. It reflected the coming of age of both tractors and agricultural equipment. It perhaps reflects the role that tractors and matching agricultural equipment would play in ensuring the country maintains its progress in agricultural production.

CEAT Specialty, Yesterday 23rd April'21, presented the most prestigious awards of the Indian Tractor and Farm Implements industry- the 2nd Indian Tractor of the Year (ITOTY) Awards. Winners of these eminent awards, which signify the highest Product performance standards in the category, were presented the trophies in the presence of Industry veterans, visionaries, top executives and agri enthusiasts. In a significant departure from how award ceremonies are usually held, the entire program was held online with the presenters, the awardees and the venerable audience interacting virtually.

Reflecting its great design and popularity, Sonalika Tiger 55 was adjudged the ''Indian Tractor of the Year 2021'', while Escorts Ltd ''Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx'' was awarded the ''Best Tractor For Agriculture 2021''. In the Implements category, ''Shaktiman Square Baler 165'' won the ''Machinery of the Year 2021'' award.

ITOTY Awards 2021 is hosted by the Tractor Junction, India's leading digital Marketplace for Tractors and Farm Equipment. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajat Gupta, Founder of Tractor Junction, said, ''We have received an overwhelming response from Tractor and Implements Manufacturers for ITOTY 2021. More than 18 manufacturers participated this year against the participation of 10 manufacturers in 2019. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic situation caused by Covid-19, we could not roll out the much-awaited 2nd edition in 2020 of ITOTY awards. However, with the new normal in effect, we have organized a virtual edition of ITOTY 2021. The event judged by leading industry experts and customers through an unbiased and transparent voting process and is based on factors such as fuel-efficiency, safety & performance, comfort, value for money, popularity amongst the farming community etc.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vijay Gambhire, Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty, said, ''We are happy to be associated with the ITOTY awards. ITOTY has become a forum to identify best products and is leading to increased mechanization in the Indian agriculture segment. With focus on design as well as performance, ITOTY recognizes the best creative minds in the Indian tractor industry. CEAT Specialty is happy to be associated with ITOTY and supports the effort in recognizing and promoting the development which will substantially contribute to the advancement of best practices in agriculture industry in India.'' The jury members of ITOTY have a diverse background of Sales, Product, Marketing, Testing, Ergonomics in Tractor and Farm implements. A total of 8 jury members from these different Tractor industry backgrounds bring nearly 220 cumulative years of experience into the ITOTY jury.

The process of choosing the winners were quite transparent, it was based on 60% weightage of Jury Members and 40% of Public Voting. The voting process is clearly defined and the ITOTY constitution lays the foundation with the necessary rules to ensure that a fair evaluation is done. Each jury member has to vote for a minimum of three contenders from the final shortlist and can only distribute a total of 10 points amongst the tractors and farm implements being voted for. And the juror must pick only one clear winner that gets the maximum number of points.

The winners of the 'Indian Tractor of the Year' 2021 are below: Sr. No. Award Categories 1. Indian Tractor of the year- Sonalika Tiger 55 2. Orchard Tractor of the year- Force Orchard DLX 3. Launch of the Year- Powertrac Euro NEXT Series 4. Fastest Growing Tractor Manufacturer- Sonalika (International Tractors Limited) 5. Best Tractor for Commercial Application- New Holland 3230 NX 6. Best Tractor for Agriculture- Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx 7. Smart Tractor of the year- Sonalika Tiger Electric & Farmtrac Electric 8. Best Design Tractor- New Holland Excel 5510 9. The Classic Tractor Of the Year- Eicher 242 10. Best 4WD Tractor of the year- Kubota MU4501 4WD & Solis 5015 4WD 11. Best CSR Initiative-All The Participants ACE, Force, New Holland & Sonalika 12. Best Tractor Under 20 HP- Captain 200 DI 2WD 13. Best Tractor between 21-30 HP- VST 932 14. Best Tractor between 31-40 HP- Powertrac 439 RDX 15. Best Tractor between 41-45 HP- Kubota MU4501 16. Best Tractor between 46-50 HP- Eicher 551 17. Best Tractor between 51-60 HP- New Holland 3630 Tx Special Edition 18. Best Tractor above 60 HP- Same DeutzFahrAgrolux 70 19. Machinery of the year- Shaktiman Square Baler- 165 20. Rotavator of the Year- Maschio Virat Rotavator 21. Reversible Plough of the Year 2021- LEMKEN 2/3MB Plough 22. Straw Reaper Of the Year- Jagatjit Straw Reaper 23. Post Harvest Solution of the year- Shaktiman Post Harvest Products & Solutions 24. Power Tiller of The Year- VST 165 DI (16 HP) 25. Smart Farm Machinery Of the Year- Maschio SP Planter - Vaccum Precision Planter 26. Self Propelled Machinery of The Year- Preet 987 Combine Harvester 27. Fastest Growing Implement Manufacturer- Shaktiman (Tirth Agro Technology Private Limited) About Tractor Junction Tractor Junction is India's No.1 Marketplace for Tractors and Farm Implements. Established in April 2016, the online platform provides authentic and relevant agricultural information to farmers. It acts as a product and price discovery platform for tractors and farm machinery to help farmers buy products best suited to their requirements. The Tractor Junction website receives more than 80 lakh page views from over 35 lakh farmers per month.

