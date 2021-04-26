Left Menu

COVID: Tata Motors sets in motion biz plan to maintain optimal level of stock with dealers

Tata Motors on Monday said it has set in motion a business plan to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers as the lockdowns enforced in various parts of the country are expected to impact vehicle demand temporarily.As per its Business Agility Plan, the company aims to maintain an optimal level of stock with dealers to meet customer demand, depending on the market situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:13 IST
Tata Motors on Monday said it has set in motion a business plan to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers as the lockdowns enforced in various parts of the country are expected to impact vehicle demand temporarily.

As per its 'Business Agility Plan', the company aims to maintain an ''optimal level'' of stock with dealers to meet customer demand, depending on the market situation. ''The lockdown enforced in various parts of the country is expected to impact vehicle demand temporarily. Hence, the company has set in motion a comprehensive 'Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers,'' Tata Motors said in a statement. By carefully calibrating and matching supplies with retail demand, the company shall ensure that optimal levels of inventory are maintained with dealers to meet whatever customer demands arise and also be prepared for a rebound in demand once the situation returns to normalcy, it added.

The company would also continue to review and plan for the critical raw materials to cater to this volatile demand outlook and work closely with its vendor partners to meet the same, it added.

''The company believes this approach best serves the interests of all stakeholders by utilising the cash invested in the entire ecosystem in the most optimal manner,'' Tata Motors noted.

The company added that it remains vigilant about the evolving COVID situation and has scaled up efforts to enhance the wellbeing of its personnel and their supporting ecosystem.

''Keeping employee safety foremost, standard operating procedures have been updated for the prevailing second wave with the focus on expediting vaccinations, providing support to affected employees and their family members,'' it added.

Last week, amid rising COVID-19 cases, Toyota Kirloskar Motor had announced that its two plants at Bidadi in Karnataka will undergo annual maintenance from April 26 to May 14. On April 20, the country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp had announced that it would temporarily stop operations at all its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases across India.

The company has six manufacturing units located at Dharuhera and Gurugram, Haryana; Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; Haridwar in Uttarakhand; Neemrana in Rajasthan, and Halol in Gujarat with a total yearly production capacity of 90 lakh units, as per its annual report. The Global Parts Center (GPC) is located at Neemrana.

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities.

