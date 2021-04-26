Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields edge higher, Italy briefly under pressure

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday before the Treasury Department sells $183 billion in debt, and ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Italy has hired Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan Stanley Europe SE as lead managers for a new fixed-rate SEC-registered global bond in dollars, the Treasury said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:37 IST
Euro zone bond yields edge higher, Italy briefly under pressure

Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Monday, amid a growing sense that the worst may be over for the bloc's coronavirus-battered economy. Italy's 10-year bond yield was up 1.5 basis points, after hitting its highest since October 2020 at 0.31%, up 5 bps, as prices fell and the gap over German peers widened out to 107 bps -- the most since March.

Analysts noted upcoming supply as one reason for weakness in peripheral bonds, along with a feeling that a brighter outlook for the euro area could encourage the European Central Bank to slow the pace of its bond-buying stimulus in the months ahead. "Bonds are a bit on the back foot, and that might be in anticipation of a generally less supportive ECB environment after June," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

"That's the main factor, and also when we get an environment where rates are moving higher, there tends to be greater volatility in Italy versus say the German bond market." The ECB's Fabio Panetta eased worries by saying the ECB could and should keep credit cheap for a long time, even if borrowing costs rise due to a booming U.S. economy.

Furthermore, net PEPP purchases in the week ending April 23 came in at 22.2 billion euros, the largest weekly net purchases number since end-June 2020, according to Refinitiv IFR. “BTPs are discounting the supply of these weeks (with today news of 30y in USD) and there is probably some fear for the 2021 deficit expected to be around 11%,” Mauro Valle, head of fixed income at Generali Investments, said.

Valle continues forecasting a German Italian bond yield spread at around 100 basis points. U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday before the Treasury Department sells $183 billion in debt, and ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

Italy has hired Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan Stanley Europe SE as lead managers for a new fixed-rate SEC-registered global bond in dollars, the Treasury said on Monday. Greek 10-year yields were flat at 0.93%, shrugging off S&P's decision on Friday to lift Greece's rating a notch to 'BB.'

Germany's Ifo institute said its business climate index, viewed as a leading economic indicator, edged up to 96.8 in April, rising less than expected. Germany's 10-year Bund yield was up half a basis point at -0.25%, but below seven-week highs hit last week.

Andreas Billmeier, European economist Western Asset, said the uptrend in European bond yields should be gradual and fits in with the overall picture of a recovering economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

BRO's project DANTAK completes 60 years in Bhutan

The Border Roads Organisation BRO on Monday said that one of its oldest project -- DANTAK commemorated its Diamond Jubilee on April 24 in Bhutan. According to a statement issued by the BRO, Indian Ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj laid a ...

U.S. to share up to 60 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses globally -White House

The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries as they become available, White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said on Monday.U.S. to release 60 millio...

Humiliated in Ankara, EU chief to fight for women's rights

The European Unions first female chief executive vowed on Monday to fight for womens rights after she was denied a chair during a meeting in Ankara with Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan two weeks ago.Speaking to the European Parliament, a v...

Sri Lanka add Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne for final Test against Bangaldesh

Sri Lanka have added Lakshan Sandakan and Chamika Karunaratne as the replacement for injured Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka in the squad for the second and final Test against Bangladesh. Both Sandakan and Karunaratne joined the team t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021