APM Terminals secures China-India Express service

After our new service to Jebel Ali early this month, we are now offering our infrastructural support to Far-Eastern countries, thereby expanding our reach, said Jakob Friis Sorensen, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav. This service will establish a strong logistics chain for the export-import cargo owners, thereby helping them expand their presence in the Far-Eastern region, said Sorensen.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:18 IST
APM Terminals Pipavav on Tuesday said it has secured China-India Express (CII) service operated by OOCL and COSCO.

While Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) is a Honk Kong-headquartered container shipping and logistics services firm, COSCO is a Shanghai-based multinational ocean shipping company. The first vessel, MV Beijing with 9,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) capacity, will start sailing from Shanghai this month and will call the port by the end of May, APM Terminals Pipavav said.

The service links Port Pipavav through port calls in Chinese ports of Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Nansha as well as port of Singapore, Port Klang of Malaysia and Nhava Sheva in Mumbai, it said.

The weekly service to Port Pipavav, which will connect the hinterlands of India's western and northern regions with the Far- Eastern countries, provides an important connectivity to importers and exporters, it said.

The service will carry freights of all kinds for import and export to Far-Eastern countries. “We are thrilled to be a part of connectivity to this key region that has a significant share in world trade. After our new service to Jebel Ali early this month, we are now offering our infrastructural support to Far-Eastern countries, thereby expanding our reach,” said Jakob Friis Sorensen, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav. This service will establish a strong logistics chain for the export-import cargo owners, thereby helping them expand their presence in the Far-Eastern region, said Sorensen.

