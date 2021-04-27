Left Menu

Railways deploying 31 COVID care coaches in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra: Minister

The railways had earlier said it currently has 4,000 coaches that have been retrofitted as isolation units with a capacity of 64,000 beds and that these were ready to be deployed across states. Such coaches are positioned at nine major railway stations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:18 IST
Railways deploying 31 COVID care coaches in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra: Minister
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

The railways are deploying 31 COVID care coaches in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and these will have facilities like oxygen cylinders for patients, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Monday reported 12,686 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to over five lakh, while Maharashtra reported 48,700 cases taking the count of infections in the state to 43,43,727.

The minister in a tweet said that at the Tehri station in Indore, 320 beds have been arranged by the Railways in 20 COVID care coaches.

''These coaches are equipped with facilities, including oxygen cylinders, for patients. On the request of the state government, these coaches have been made available to them,'' he said.

''Indian Railways will deploy COVID care coaches at the Ajni Container Depot in Nagpur. These 11 coaches can together accommodate more than 170 patients,'' Goyal said.

Earlier in Bhopal, the railways had deployed 20 isolation coaches with a capacity of 292 beds. The railways had earlier said it currently has 4,000 coaches that have been retrofitted as isolation units with a capacity of 64,000 beds and that these were ready to be deployed across states.

Such coaches are positioned at nine major railway stations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. In the national capital, the railways have catered to the full demand of the Delhi government's 75 COVID care coaches with a capacity of 1,200 beds, the national transporter said.

While 50 coaches are positioned at Shakur Basti, 25 more have been deployed at Anand Vihar station in Delhi.

In Nandrubar (Maharashtra), 24 isolation coaches with a capacity of 292 beds have been deployed. The utilization of these facilities in these states, as per latest records, cumulatively registers 98 admissions with 28 subsequent discharges, the railways said.

At present, 70 COVID-19 patients are utilizing the isolation coaches.

In Uttar Pradesh, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by the state government, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli, and Nazibabad, totalling a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches), the railways said.

These coaches modified for coronavirus patients have been divided into eight bays or 'cabins' with each having 16 beds. Every coach has three toilets -- one western and two Indian styles -- and a bathroom with hand showers, buckets, mugs and seating arrangement, it said.

Mosquito nets, bio-toilets, power sockets, and oxygen cylinders are available in the coaches. Also, space has been created to hold IV-fluid bottles. Extra bottle holders and clamps have been provided to hang them, the railways said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Check black marketing of oxygen & medicines, address distribution issues: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the AAP government to check black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for COVID-19 patients and address the issue of oxygen distribution to hospitals as well as individuals.It directed t...

France's Le Maire says too much time lost for EU recovery plan

The European Union has lost too much time rolling out its 750 billion euro recovery fund since it was approved last July, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.We were very efficient last year in the adoption of the Europea...

Father-son duo held for black marketing oxygen cylinders in Agra

Police on Tuesday arrested a father-son duo who were involved in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Agra.They recovered 12 filled oxygen cylinders and 30 empty cylinders from the accused and registered a case against them under provisio...

EU member countries rushing medical supplies to India

Several member nations of the European Union are rushing in medical supplies like oxygen concentrators and ventilators to India in line with an announcement made by the bloc to support the country in its fight against a devastating second w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021