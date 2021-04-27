Left Menu

Phosphatic fert players face headwinds as global prices rise: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:55 IST
Phosphatic fert players face headwinds as global prices rise: Report

International price rise of key inputs along with non-revision of subsidy rates have become a hurdle for the domestic phosphatic fertiliser manufacturers, according to a report.

The prices of phosphatic fertilisers and key inputs for their manufacture, which are largely imported, have shown an upswing due to higher consumption in the large agrarian economies, coupled with limited supply increases, rating agency Icra said in a report.

These price increases coupled with non-revision of subsidy rates have created a headwind for the domestic phosphatic fertiliser manufacturers, it noted. ''The international phosphatic fertiliser and input prices have hardened significantly over the last couple of months and are now trading at multi-year high levels. The retail prices in India are a derivative of the subsidy rates announced by the government and the prevailing international prices,'' Icra Group Head and Senior Vice President Sabyasachi Majumdar said. With the government keeping the subsidy rates under the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) unchanged for FY22, there is a significant upward pressure on retail prices, he pointed out.

''In the first quarter of FY22, the industry is likely to witness a lower contribution margin on the sale of phosphatic fertilisers as the procurement was done close to USD 450-460 per tonne for DAP in the fourth 2020-21, which will be sold in first quarter of FY22 and the retail prices will be maintained at the government directive,'' he said.

As phosphoric acid prices have further increased to USD 998 per tonne for the first quarter of 2021-22, with the current retail prices and subsidy rates, the sale of phosphatic fertilisers, particularly Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) will become a loss-making proposition from the second quarter of FY22, he stated.

''Thus, we expect the industry to reduce production as well as import of DAP and shift focus towards other grades of phosphatic fertilisers,'' he added. The Indian phosphatic fertiliser industry is highly dependent on imports to meet the demand for finished goods as well as raw material like rock phosphate, phosphoric acid or ammonia, which is entirely imported in the country.

International prices for finished fertilisers as well as raw material have witnessed a steep rise, driven by strong demand from key agrarian economies like the US, China and Brazil as corn and soybean prices have hit multi-year highs, leading to higher sowing and fertilisation requirements.

Although the demand has increased substantially, the supply side has not been able to keep up, leading to steep increase in the prices, the report pointed out. While international prices have witnessed a significant run-up, Icra expects the international prices to start cooling off from June 2021 as the application season in most of the major economies will be over and the demand is expected to ease out.

The report also said a few of the key raw materials like ammonia, which had witnessed a significant surge in prices due to plant outages, are also expected to moderate and fall in line with their five-year averages.

In H2 FY22, the prices are expected to moderate and the pressure on the retail prices is expected to ease out, however, currency depreciation will remain a key monitorable here, it added.

As per Icra's estimates, the subsidy rate for DAP needs to be revised by at least 40 per cent from the current levels to keep the retail prices in check.

''Also, with the Covid-19 cases now rising across India and cases being reported from the rural populace as well, the fertiliser offtake could get impacted in case the second wave extends into the sowing season,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-'Enjoy yourselves', Guardiola tells Man City ahead of PSG test

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola passed on some simple advice to his players from his late mentor Johan Cruyff ahead of the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, away at Paris St Germain on Wednesday night Enjoy yourselves. E...

Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 30

South superstar Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab, the remake of 2016 Hindi film Pink, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, the streamer announced on Tuesday.Directed by Venu Sriram of Oh My Friend fame, the Telu...

Argentina restarts talks with Pfizer into buying its coronavirus vaccine

Argentina has resumed talks with Pfizer Inc to purchase vaccines against the coronavirus, an adviser to the government said on Tuesday, as the country registers a spike in new infections. The government had talked with Pfizer last year abou...

Senior Haryana Congress leader Rao Dharampal passes away, Kumari Selja condoles death

Senior Haryana Congress leader and former minister Rao Dharampal passed away at the age of 79 in Gurgaon, with the partys state unit chief Kumari Selja on Tuesday describing his demise as an irreparable loss for the party.Dharampal passed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021