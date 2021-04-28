IIFL AMC appoints Amar Merani as head of real estate strategy

IIFL Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday said it has appointed Amar Merani as head of the real estate strategy, where he will lead the team in managing investments and building the company's client base.

Prior to joining IIFL AMC, he was MD and CEO of Xander Finance. His previous stints include Kotak Investment Banking, Lazard India, IL&FS Infrastructure Finance and Price Waterhouse, the asset management company said in a statement.

He has a rich experience of more than 25 years and was involved in fund raising, exits, and executing high-yield structured debt transactions at leading firms. “With the emergence of REITs (real estate investment trust) as a new asset class, real estate offers tremendous growth potential. Amar's rich experience coupled with deep understanding of both credit and equity, will further enhance our real estate offerings,'' Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, said. Merani said he is looking forward to working with the firm's talented team to create differentiated products suited for the dynamic market environment.

IIFL Asset Management is an India-focused global asset management company and part of IIFL Wealth Management.

