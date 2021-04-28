Left Menu

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

TCG Funds Fund 1 has picked up stake in NSE listed Vertoz Advertising Ltd. As per bulk deal data available on NSE, TCG Funds Fund 1 has picked up 85250 shares at Rs 255 each on 26 April, 2021 in Vertoz Advertising Ltd. Earlier Vertoz had also bagged the ET Icons award 2021 for being the leader in Programatic Digital Advertising.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 14:56 IST
Hiren Shah receiving ET Icons Award. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): TCG Funds Fund 1 has picked up stake in NSE listed Vertoz Advertising Ltd. As per bulk deal data available on NSE, TCG Funds Fund 1 has picked up 85250 shares at Rs 255 each on 26 April, 2021 in Vertoz Advertising Ltd. Earlier Vertoz had also bagged the ET Icons award 2021 for being the leader in Programatic Digital Advertising. Vertoz Advertising Ltd. (NSEI: VERTOZ) is a global ad-tech and mar-tech business group that aims to empower the digital footprints of businesses. Vertoz is driven by the latest technologies backed by AI & ML and provides services pertaining to the digital ecosystem to help brands make the best out of their online presence. Vertoz is engaged into Programmatic Advertising; Digital Advertising; Native Advertising.

In order to make the whole process hassle-free, Vertoz has developed all the possible products and services in-house and at the moment 5 entities are breathing under it - IngeniousPlex - Programmatic Media Buying Platform, IncrementX - Media Monetization Platform, Admozart - Contextual Marketplace, Adzurite - Performance Marketing Platform, ZKraft - 360° Digital Marketing Agency. The company has robust R&D action plans in place and a truly global reach with an audience of over 1.3 billion. It is a futuristic industry with amplified growth potential.

Founded in 2012, Vertoz has offices worldwide with its Indian headquarter is in Mumbai & global headquarter in New York. Besides this, Vertoz is also India's only National Stock Exchange (NSE) listed ad-tech Company. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

