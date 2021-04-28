Left Menu

Global shares mostly higher before Fed meeting, Biden speech

Investors expect the U.S. central bank to keep its key lending rate close to zero and inject more money into the financial system through bond purchases.In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 9 cents to 62.85 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:33 IST
Global shares mostly higher before Fed meeting, Biden speech

Global shares were moderately higher in listless trading Wednesday, as investors watched for news out of a Federal Reserve meeting.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% in early trading to 6,291.87, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.2% to 15,279.81. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 6,961.41. The future for the Dow industrials slipped 0.1% to 33,834, and S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% to 4,182.12.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.2% to finish at 29,053.97, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 1.1% to 3,181.47. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 7,064.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.5% to 29,071.34, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% to 3,457.07.

Analysts said Asian investors have adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of the Fed meeting.

“But the wider point and the bigger driver of markets, as equities shuffled nervously ahead of the FOMC meeting today, is arguably just how much restraint the Fed will exercise,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya at Mizuho Bank.

Also on tap is President Joe Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress, which is expected to lay out several parts of his agenda such as increased infrastructure spending, likely higher taxes on the wealthy and higher funding for government programs.

The slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations in some parts of Asia, including Japan, and a surge of cases in India are adding to continued worries about the pandemic, in contrast with vaccination progress in the U.S. and parts of Europe.

Japan has declared a state of emergency in some urban areas, trying to curb travel, crowds and the spread of infections, as the country heads to a series of national holidays called Golden Week.

Investors expect U.S. corporate results due out this week to show stronger profits as more people are vaccinated and increase their spending. Global investors are gauging how companies fared during the first quarter and any other information that can help paint a clearer picture of where the economy is headed.

The Federal Reserve started a two-day policy meeting Tuesday. Investors expect the U.S. central bank to keep its key lending rate close to zero and inject more money into the financial system through bond purchases.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 9 cents to $62.85 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 13 cents to $66.29 a barrel.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar fell to 108.85 Japanese yen from 108.92 yen. The euro cost $1.2075, down from $1.2091.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm to make available 21,000 oxygen concentrators from May 1st week

Digital payments and financial services company Paytm have placed an order for 21,000 oxygen concentrators which will be made available from the first week of May in the country, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. The company has rai...

Maha lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond Apr 30: Tope

The lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.He said all members of the cabinet, who participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav T...

UK's Johnson faces formal probe over funding of apartment renovation

Britains electoral commission opened a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. Eight da...

You are changing protocol on Remdesivir use to reduce shortage of the drug, HC tells Centre.

You are changing protocol on Remdesivir use to reduce shortage of the drug, HC tells Centre....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021